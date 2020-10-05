SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — East Central Avenue will be closed Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9, between Route 15 northbound and southbound in South Williamsport for roadwork.
HRI will be paving the roadway. Work will be completed during daylight hours.
