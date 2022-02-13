LEWISBURG — The model for the "Our Town" series of programs on WVIA Public Media has changed since its beginning.
Lisa Mazzarella, WVIA Public Media producer, said the people of each community covered are now more prominently showcased by the documentary program. More than 40 communities have been covered to date.
"The (people) are the ones who basically steer the ship as far as the content and what we are going to see," Mazzarella said. "We try to get a sampling from different types of stories from different types of people."
Mazzarella told an introductory meeting that from 25 to 35 volunteer videographers and story-tellers are needed for an upcoming program about Lewisburg. The meeting was held at a space used jointly by the CommUnity Zone and Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
"We're relying on their pictures, their photographs, their films and definitely their stories," Mazzarella said. "We'll have a 'white board' session next week where we will get all their ideas on the board and the people that will be doing them."
If someone has a specific element of Lewisburg they would like to include, Mazzarella said they would have to supply video. However, WVIA would also do a video interview to be included in the story-telling.
An underwriting team would soon be asking businesses to participate. Mazzarella hoped to cover all of Lewisburg and find the stories which make the borough culturally rich.
