District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — William G. Roup, 43, of New Columbia, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance, careless driving, driving while operator privilege is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle while license is suspended for first offense DUI, driving while blood alcohol content is .02% or greater and driving without a license after a report of a suspicious person rolling around in a yard.
Troopers were dispatched at 1:01 p.m. July 16 to a Pleasant Valley Road address and on their arrival were told by witnesses that the suspicious person got on a motorcycle and drove away.
Roup, whose name was supplied by witnesses, was charged after being contacted at home and allegedly showing signs of impairment and admitted to have smoked methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Burglary
MIFFLINBURG — Richard A. King, 35, of Mifflinburg, was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespass, felony criminal trespass break into structure and two counts of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking moveable property after an investigation.
Mifflinburg Police were dispatched at 6:09 a.m. Aug. 12 to VP Racing Fuels, 233 E. Chestnut St., for a report of an overnight burglary.
King, whose identity was allegedly confirmed by management, was charged after surveillance video showed him allegedly using a key earlier in the morning to enter the building, opening green bank bags and removing their contents.
Burglary
MIFFLINBURG — Paul J. Holland, 40, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking moveable property after an investigation.
Mifflinburg Police were called at about 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16 to a Market Street address to investigate a theft allegation.
Holland, identified via surveillance video, allegedly entered the residence and was seen leaving with a bag the complainant claimed contained a cordless drill and two batteries.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:03 p.m. Aug. 19 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2018 Kia Optima driven by Dryden Yost, 29, of Lewisburg, was unable to stop in time and struck a stopped 2010 Honda Accord driven by Darvin Stewart, 62, of Mifflinburg.
Yost was cited with following too closely.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 3:21 p.m. Aug. 21 at JPM Road and William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 BMW driven by Walter Bruce, 83, of Lewisburg, pulled into the path of a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Danyelle Pontius, 39, of Mifflinburg.
Possession
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Kaysi McGady, 18, of Bloomsburg, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident occurred at 2:01 p.m. Aug. 14 at 2801 Bloom Road, Cooper Township Montour County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lydia Prowant, 18, of Lewisburg, has been charged after allegedly taking the following items, without paying: T-shirt, valued at $18; food items, valued at $49.86; portable battery, valued at $11; and cell phone charge, valued at $20.94.
The alleged theft occurred at 10:32 a.m. Aug. 17 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Michael Reppert, 36, of West Milton, reported the theft of a SYX Moto 50cc dirt bike.
The theft was reported at 4:09 p.m. Aug. 23 at 108 Ninth St., Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Amber Traver, 35, of Mifflinburg, has been charged after allegedly pulling the hair of Regina Traver, 58, of Mifflinburg.
The incident occurred at 11:41 a.m. Aug. 17 along Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Found property
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported finding two bicycles.
The bikes were found in the area of 310 Showers Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Anthony Township, Montour County, reported the theft of seven road signs.
The signs were reportedly stolen between 5 p.m. Aug. 12 and 9 a.m. Aug. 15 in the area of Moyer and White Hall roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.