LEWISBURG — Primary care providers Dr. Robin Spangler and Christine Belgio, CRNP, recently announced the will see patients starting Monday, Oct. 5 at UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg, 260 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg.
“Chris and I call the Susquehanna Valley home,” said Dr. Spangler. “Opening this clinic allows us to serve these communities which have been such a big part of our lives. Our team will offer complete care for patients of all ages, ensuring the Lewisburg community has access to exceptional health care for every stage of life. We’re looking forward to offering services to our friends and neighbors, and welcoming new patients into the UPMC family.”
Spangler has practiced family medicine for 30 years in the Susquehanna Valley and will relocate from Family Medicine at Montoursville, 900 Plaza Dr., Montoursville. Belgio has 15 years of experience as a nurse practitioner.
“Primary care plays a valuable role in public health,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region. “Our providers, like (Spangler) and (Belgio), have the opportunity to serve their patients who are their neighbors. They have a unique perspective and understanding of what’s really going on and how to best meet the needs of the community and can use that information to connect their patients with resources across the UPMC network.”
UPMC Primary Care Lewisburg is one of three new UPMC clinics in Lewisburg. Drs. John and Thomas Albright joined UPMC in March as UPMC Specialty Care, Albright Footcare, 2370 Old Turnpike Rd. In November, UPMC plans to open a multi-specialty clinic offering neurosurgery, pain management, gastroenterology, nephrology, orthopaedics, and urology at UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 St. Mary St. West.
UPMC Primary Care in Lewisburg offers same-day and walk-in appointments for all patients with evening hours on Mondays and tele-nurse triage available at all times. To schedule an appointment call 570-567-5450. For more information visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/lewisburgprimarycare.
