SELINSGROVE — The second phase of a new COVID-19 relief grant is now open for eligible hospitality industry businesses.
During the first phase of the Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), five businesses in the county were awarded $100,000, leaving $357,268 to be allocated before the program closes by June 15. The program originally opened March 15.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he hopes more businesses can be assisted through this program.
“Most of the funds are still available in our county for this grant program, but it’s only available until June 15 or until they’re allocated, so we hope more hospitality businesses apply soon,” Kantz said.
Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 to help alleviate 2020 revenue losses and pay for eligible operating expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For-profit hospitality businesses can view full guidelines and apply at the Community Giving Foundation’s website at https://csgiving.org/chirp/
Eligible hospitality industry businesses must be for-profit businesses, which include hotels, restaurants, bars and taverns. These businesses must fall within eligible industry codes which include the Accommodations subsector NAICS code (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) found online at https://www.naics.com/search/.
Eligibility includes, but is not limited to: Having fewer than 300 full-time employees; a net worth that does not exceed $15 million; a 25% reduction in gross receipts in 2020 compared to 2019; and being located within Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
Priority will be given to businesses that: Did not already receive COVID relief funds; that were subject to closure following the disaster emergency declared by Gov. Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020; or had more than a 50% reduction in gross receipts from March 31, 2020 to Dec. 31, compared to the same time period in 2019.
The county contracted with SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) to manage the CHIRP grant on its behalf. SEDA-COG will receive the applications, determine eligibility for grant amounts, and disburse the funds to qualifying businesses.
The grant program was created from the law Act 1 of 2021, which was passed Feb. 5. Statewide, it provides $145 million in funding assistance to the hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, contact SEDA-COG Grants Manager Betsy Lockwood at 570-522-7265 or elockwood@seda-cog.org.
