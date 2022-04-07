Recycling company looking to invest $1.1 billion in Point Township facility

POINT TOWNSHIP — A company which is described as converting post-consumer plastic materials into feedstock for new products plans to invest $1.1 billion to build a state-of-the-art facility in Point Township, Northumberland County.
Encina issued a press release Thursday announcing plans to build The Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility, described as being "the first in the region to use advanced technologies to create post-consumer materials into feedstock that can be used to manufacture thousands of new products."
The facility is proposed to be located in an area between Route 11 and the Susquehanna River, near the Point Drive-In theater.
According to information provided by the company, the facility is proposed to be situated on just over 100 acres, described as being "two parcels together."
Site engineering and design work on the site is ongoing. The company does not yet own the land.
According to the press release, an analysis by the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association said the construction and operation of the facility is projected to inject more than $2.1 billion into the local and state economies over the next five years.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall, and take 24 months to complete. Approximately 750 local workers are expected to be involved in the construction.
Once fully operation, the facility is projected to have 300 full-time employees.
In advance of planned construction and operations, Encina is working with relevant agencies on permitting and feasibility work related to the site.
“Encina's advanced manufacturing facility is exactly the type of investment we work to attract. Northumberland County is at the heart of Pennsylvania's manufacturing renaissance with new technologies and a number of educational opportunities for relevant certifications and advanced degrees to train our local workforce for these next generation jobs," said Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE, an economic development entity. "They will be an excellent regional partner and we look forward to the benefits this facility will bring to the environment, local communities and regional economy."
“Increasingly, customers are demanding sustainable practices across the product supply chain and life cycle," said David Roesser, Encina chief executive officer. "The feedstocks we manufacture reduce waste, offset the need to produce virgin materials and help manufacturers achieve carbon neutral goals as we transition to a circular economy. Pennsylvania’s access to markets and skilled workforce presents an ideal opportunity for investment and we’re committed to being an engaged partner as we build long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationships with the local community and businesses."
Annually, the company said its Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility will process 450,000 tons of post-consumer materials, diverting the vast majority from landfills and away from incinerators.
"This facility would reduce the need to produce new plastic from oil and gas resources, providing circular solutions to customers committed to reducing their impact on the environment to build a circular economy," the press release stated.
“I’m pleased by Encina’s commitment to Pennsylvania with this investment,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Not only will they be creating new, good paying jobs, but they’re committed to doing it with an innovative approach that will lessen their impact on the climate and sustain a brighter future for all of us.”
"We are excited to welcome Encina and this $1 billion facility to Northumberland County," Northumberland County Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said. "This region has a long history as a strong manufacturing base for Pennsylvania and this investment ushers in the future of technologies in advanced manufacturing."
Information provided by Encina indicates the company is relatively new, and looking to invest in similar facilities at locations across the United States and worldwide.
Company officials expect to release more information about the proposed Point Township facility during a community meeting to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at American Legion Post 44, Point Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.