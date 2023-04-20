Skills USA State Champs

Milton Area High School Students, from left, Maria Painter, Alixbel Familia and Savannah Nixon, placed first in state in the community service category at the Pennsylvania SkillsUSA competition in Hershey.

 PROVIDED BY AMANDA SMITH-DERCK

MILTON — Kids and families will have the opportunity this weekend to explore big trucks while supporting Milton Area High School students.

Touch a Truck will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Milton Area High School, and will allow kids to explore and take pictures with a variety of different vehicles.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.