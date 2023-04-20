MILTON — Kids and families will have the opportunity this weekend to explore big trucks while supporting Milton Area High School students.
Touch a Truck will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Milton Area High School, and will allow kids to explore and take pictures with a variety of different vehicles.
“Touch a Truck is going to be a fundraiser that we’re doing for SkillsUSA that kind of incorporates all of our (Career and Technical Education) programs,” said Amanda Smith-Derck, cooperative education coordinator with the Milton Area School District. “This is the first year that we’re doing it. Different area businesses are going to bring their vehicles. There’s construction vehicles, cable company vehicles, food trucks, entrepreneurship activities, and different family fun events.”
The event also serves as a fundraiser to send the SkillsUSA state champions to the upcoming SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills competition that will take place June 19-23 in Atlanta, Ga.
This April, Milton Area High School CTE students Alixbel Familia, Maria Painter and Savannah Nixon, traveled to the SkillsUSA state championships in Hershey, where they shared the results of their community service project, which included organizing food drives for the school’s Panther Pantry.
“We won number one in the state for community service,” said Familia, a senior in the Early Childhood Career CTE program.
The students will continue to collect pantry donations at Saturday’s Touch a Truck event.
“We still want to help the community,” said Painter, noting that collected food will be sent out to help families over the summer.
There is an admission cost to get into the event, though it’s possible to receive a discount with a donation.
“We’re incorporating their community service project into it. If people would donate a non-perishable item, they’ll get $1 off of admission,” added Smith-Derck.
