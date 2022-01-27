MONTGOMERY — State Police at Montoursville reported an investigating into the death of a 3-month-old Montgomery boy is ongoing.
Troopers said they were notified the child was in cardiac arrest at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 along South Main Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County. The child was transported to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, where he was pronounced dead, troopers reported.
