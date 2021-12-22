Northumberland County Sentences
• Terrell Murray, 39, of Reading, six months probation with restrictive conditions with house arrest for one month, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle.
• Eric Merrill, 32, of Kulpmont, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Julius Demetrius IV, 57, of Kulpmont, costs of prosecution for disorderly conduct.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment Jan. 24 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Joseph Clifford Stahl, 62, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of improper right turn, exceed maximum speed limit by 15 mph, restriction on alcoholic beverages and careless driving.
• Katie F. Lapp, 42, of East Waterford, had a felony count of criminal attempt-interference with custody of children and two felony counts of tamper with public record/information held for court. A second felony count of criminal attempt-interference with custody of children was dismissed.
• Terry William Walter, 50, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended (3rd or subsequent violation) and a summary count of exceed maximum speed limit by 33 mph.
• Kenneth A. Heimbach Jr., 42, of White Deer, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at safe speed and failure to keep right.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
• Alice G. Bickel, 77, of Lewisburg, had two felony counts of aggravated assault attempt to cause bodily injury to designated individuals held for court. A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was also held.
• Nathan W. Harman, 36, of Muncy, waived a first offense misdemeanor count of DUI controlled substance or metabolite and a count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia to court. Summary allegations of disregard traffic lane and driving while operator privilege suspended were also waived.
• Michael D. Harold, 44, of Lewisburg, had two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and harassment and single counts of terroristic threats an interference with custody of children held for court. A summary count of disorderly conduct was also held.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Roy A. Kline, 61, of Winfield, was charged with misdemeanor DUI after a collision with a marked patrol car and investigation.
Troopers alleged that at about 5:38 p.m. Nov. 6, at the University Car Wash, Lewisburg, Kline backed his vehicle into a state police vehicle waiting in line then claimed a passenger was doing the driving.
Kline, who later allegedly admitted to being the driver, was charged after showing signs of impairment and the return of blood test results.
Burglary
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Antonio Y. Pearson, 18, of Milton, was charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass and a summary count of criminal mischief after investigation of an incident at a house under construction.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police reported that at 1:39 p.m. Oct. 24, they were called by a neighbor to an address on Golf View Drive for a report of “kids running around.”
The filing noted that Pearson told the investigating officer that the group was making a music video and was charged after the homeowner said $365 in damage to carpets was allegedly done and permission to enter was not granted.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — Driving under the influence and related counts have been filed against a Williamsport woman who allegedly struck three parked vehicles while driving away from a wedding reception.
Drew Morget, 23, of Arch Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), reckless driving, careless driving and accidents involving unattended vehicle or property. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10 :30 p.m. Oct. 16 at 700 Hepburn St., Milton.
Morget was found to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .124% and with THC in her system.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 19.
DUI
WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown woman has been charged after police said she was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 6:58 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 100 block of South Main Street, Watsontown.
Mary Taylor, 69, of South Main Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and stop and yield signs. She was found to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .143%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 19.
DUI
MILTON — Robert Artley, 62, of Shakespeare Avenue, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following a one-vehicle crash.
Police said the crash occurred at 11:53 p.m. Sept. 26 along Shakespeare Avenue. Artley was found to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .206%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Jan. 19.
DUI
MILTON — Matthew Williams, 41, of Millers Bottom Road, New Columbia, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), no headlamps, improper tires and operation of vehicle without valid inspection.
The charges were filed after police said Williams was stopped for multiple vehicle violations at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 20 along Race Street, Milton.
He was found to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .181%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 2.
Possession
MILTON — Charges have been filed against a Milton man allegedly found in possession of 78 bags of heroin/fentanyl and 31 hypodermic needles during a traffic stop.
James Daly, 32, of Locust Street, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:30 a.m. Oct. 20 along Golf Course Road, Milton.
Daly was stopped after allegedly failing to lower his high-beam lights for an oncoming police car.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Jan. 19.
Possession
MILTON — Jean Santiago-Oyola, 27, of Broadway, Milton, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Santiago-Oyola was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation at 1:29 a.m. Nov. 2 along South Front Street, Milton.
According to police, Stantiago-Oyola was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana residue, a crack cocaine pipe and a glass vial with crack.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
Possession
MILTON — A Shamokin man has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful activities as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 5:05 a.m. Oct. 21 along Sodom Road, Milton.
Thomas Miller, 28, of Spurzhem Street, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful activities after allegedly being found in possession of 3.5 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop for a lighting violation.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Jan. 19.
Possession
MILTON — A Shamokin Dam man has been charged after allegedly being found in possession of a smoking pipe with burnt marijuana during a traffic stop.
John Keller, 39, of Courtland Drive, has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and windshield obstructions after being stopped by police for alleged dark window tint at 11:51 p.m. Oct. 16 at Arch and Race streets, Milton.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — A 26-year-old Middleburg man has been charged with prohibited acts (three counts) as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1 a.m. Aug. 9 at Speedy’s, 13 Arch St., Milton.
Police said Wihlem Wray, of North Main Street, was charged after being caught on security footage dropping drug paraphernalia on the sidewalk in front of the business.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12.
Terroristic threats
WATSONTOWN — David Phillips, 61, of Elm Street, Watsontown, has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment.
The charges were followed following an incident which police said occurred at 11:31 a.m. Dec. 17 at 617 Elm St. Phillips allegedly pulled the hair of and threatened to kill Carmen DeLora.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2.
Retail theft
MILTON — Jonathon Moralez, 21, of North Front Street, Milton, has been charged with retail theft as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Sept. 5 and Oct. 13 at Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
Police said Moralez left the store eight different times without paying for $503.17 worth of merchandise.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 19.
Retail theft
MILTON — One retail theft count has been filed against Cameron Tellez, 29, of North Front Street, Milton, following an incident reported to have occurred Sept. 29 at Weist Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
Police said Tellez left the store without paying for $21.97 worth of merchandise.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 19.
Retail theft
MILTON — A Dauphin woman has been charged with retail theft after allegedly taking $177.53 worth of merchandise between Sept. 27 and Oct. 12 from Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St., Milton.
Savannah Hovis, 25, has been charged.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 19.
