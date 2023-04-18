Union County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Chicane Kyle Barkholz, 31, Cogan Station, sentenced to 36 months to 10 years in prison on aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.
• Rena Marlania Koch, 37, Lewisburg, sentenced to 72 hours to six months confinement for DUI.
• Rena Marlania Koch, 37, Lewisburg, sentenced to 90 days to five years confinement for DUI.
• Emanuel Lebron, 37, Harrisburg, sentenced to six months probation for DUI.
• Guy T. Murray, 61, Paramus, NJ.. sentenced to two years probation for theft by unlawful taking.
• Ryan Allen Sheets, 27, Milton, sentenced to two years probation for theft by unlawful taking.
• Nicholas Donfransesco, 56, Winfield, sentenced to one year probation for simple assault.
State Police at Milton DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Thomas Amons, 33, of Williamsport, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9:08 p.m. April 8 at Westbranch Highway and Murray Street, Union Township, Union County.
According to troopers, four children were in the car at the time the stop was conducted.
Two-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 10:26 a.m. April 13 along Route 44, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Emily Soffel, 30, of Martinsburg, W.Va., pulled from an intersection and struck a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by Collin Rothfuss, 26, of South Williamsport.
Rothfuss sustained a suspected minor injury.
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 9:24 a.m. April 11 along AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by Vanessa Ervin, 68, of Lewisburg proceeded through a parking lot stop sign without clearance and struck a 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by Margaret Vacca, 74, of Lewisburg.
Burglary
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Burkholder’s Market reported someone breaking into the store and stealing $100 in coins.
The incident occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. April 15 at 1653 Continental Blvd., Derry Township, Montour County.
Harassment
COOPER TOWNSHIP — Tyshiem Holmes, 31, of Danville, was charged after allegedly striking a 37-year-old Danville woman in the face.
The incident occurred at 3:39 p.m. April 13 along Pepper Hills Drive, Cooper Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:43 a.m. April 14 at Mill and App roads, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Mary Wallenbeck, 60, of Spencer, N.Y., pulled into the path of a 2018 Freightliner driven by Phelan Reedy, 30, of Milton, causing the Traverse to be pushed 30 feet forward by the truck. Wallenbeck, who sustained a suspected minor injury, was charged with stop signs and yield signs.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Warren R. Zimmerman, 19, Lewisburg to Kandace S. Hoover, 19, Mifflinburg
• Keyshla L. Huertas Ruiz, 25, Milton to Harold P. Duval, 27, Milton
• Tyler A. Will, 26, Danville to Molly K. Coughenour, 23, Danville
• Denice M. Yonkin, 48, Montoursville to William F. Rathjen Jr., 57, Cogan Station
• Emilee D. Jacka, 21, Millmont to Trent A. Harvey, 22, Millmont
• Tineesha T. Harris, 39, Williamsport to Nathan W. Straub, 37, Williamsport
Divorces
• Tanya Lauver — Aaron Lauver married 25 years
• Jennifer L. Buotte — Sean J. Buotte
Deed Transfers
• Leroy D. Shutt Estate, Edward W. Loreman Executor, to Edward W. Loreman, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Mark E. Alexander, Julie A. Alexander, to Bret C. Wetzel, Christina M. Wetzel, property in Limestone Township, $1
• Bock Kim Shin, Charles J. Kim, to Thomas P. Nickles, Nancy D. Nickles, property in Kelly Township, $235,000
• Van D. Rudloff, Ginger K. Rudloff, to Andrew S. Long, Silvia Long, property in Hartley Township, $1
• Nir Shimony, Hila Shimony, to James E. Paine, Christina A. Waxlax, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Joanne C. M. Lye, Baillie T. Versfeld to Linda A. Leach, Jennifer R. Roman, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Dahle and Shirley Bingaman Irrevocable Residential Trust, Dahle Bingaman Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Shirley Bingaman Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Victoria Irwin Trustee, Dahle D. Bingaman, Shirley A. Bingaman, to Gary B. Hoffmaster, Julie Hoffmaster, property in Hartley Township, $1
• A+ Office Outlet, Earl Hursh, Earl R. Hursh, to Buffalo Township, storm water management main
