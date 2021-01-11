LEWISBURG — "Working for Gun Sense in Rural Pennsylvania," an online presentation of the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL), will begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 via the Zoom meeting platform.
Registration must be completed by noon, Wednesday Jan. 20 and can be done via forms.gle/teztQ99Rc8yUXjSo9. A call to the BILL office at 570-522-0105 with name and email address or an email to Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu will also complete registration. Instructions will be emailed.
"Working for Gun Sense in Rural Pennsylvania" will be presented by Dr. Shari Jacobson, associate professor of Anthropology at Susquehanna University. Jacobsen is also Pennsylvania state membership lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and a founding member of the Central Susquehanna Valley group of Moms Demand Action.
Since 2016, a local group of Moms Demand Action has been working in the central Susquehanna valley to educate people about proven solutions to gun violence. The presentation will provide information about ways in which gun violence affects citizens and the organizing that has taken place to turn the tide. The talk will include statistics and stories about gun violence, particularly how firearm suicides and domestic violence afflict rural communities, and may be upsetting for some participants.
