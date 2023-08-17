Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Christopher Jones, 41, of Watsontown, fine of $300 plus costs for operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
• Crystal Nadia Fuller, 37, of Locust Gap, six to 12 months in county jail, 42 days credit for time served, and all costs, fees and fines for disorderly conduct.
• Melissa Lee Heimbach, 45, of Sunbury, six to 12 months at a state correctional institution, 38 days credit for time served, and all costs, fees and fines for disorderly conduct.
• Joseph Daya, 20, of Shamokin, up to 12 months in county jail, 68 days credit for time served, all costs, fees and fines for fleeing and attempting to elude police; up to 12 months in county jail, 68 days credit for time served, all costs, fees and fines for criminal trespassing.
• Brandie Marie Dietrich, 30, of Coal Township, three to six months in county jail, 60 days credit for time served, all costs, fines and fees for criminal mischief; concurrent sentence of three to six months in county jail, 44 days credit for time served, all costs, fines and fees for indirect criminal contempt.
• Anthony Hayes, 26, of Mount Carmel, one year of probation, $100 fine, costs and fees for possession of drug paraphernalia; consecutive sentence of one year of probation, $100 fine, costs and fees for simple possession.
• Karen Ann Murray, 43, of Mount Carmel, up to 12 months in county jail, 126 days credit for time served, all costs, fines and fees for defiant trespassing; up to 12 months in county jail, 98 days credit for time served, all costs, fines and fees for disorderly conduct; recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of maximum sentence, fines, fees and costs for simple assault.
• Jennifer Payne Witkowski, 35, of Shamokin, four to 12 months in county jail, 49 days credit for time served, all costs, fines, and fees for possession of drug paraphernalia; concurrent sentence of four to 12 months in county jail, 43 days credit for time served, costs, fines and fees for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Megan Brosius, 34, of Coal Township, three to 12 months in county jail, 43 days credit for time served, costs, fines and fees for disorderly conduct; concurrent sentence of three to 12 months in county jail, 43 days credit for time served, costs, fines and fees for disorderly conduct; concurrent sentence of three to 12 months in county jail, 45 days credit for time served, all costs, fines and fees for defiant trespassing.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:54 a.m. Aug. 5 along Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2005 Mazda driven by a 17-year-old Lewisburg boy pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2001 Buick Le Sabre driven by Adriana Graff, 25, of Mifflinburg.
The boy was issued a warning for turning movements and required signals, while Graff was cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Fleeing and eluding
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Nathan Young, 23, of Northumberland, was charged after allegedly fleeing from troopers on a 2017 Yamaha, before being located a short time later.
The incident occurred at 11:16 a.m. Aug. 11 at Purple Heart Highway and Shakespeare Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Isabella Mannino, 20, of Danville, was charged after troopers said she punched a law enforcement officer — a 32-year-old Milton man — in the face.
The incident occurred at 8:52 p.m. Aug. 11 along Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Drug manufacturing
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating reports of marijuana plants being grown outside of a home.
The incident was reported at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 7 along Vincent Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers reported charging James Martin, 58, of Sunbury, with driving under the influence after he crashed a bicycle at 6:41 p.m. July 23 at 3280 North Old Trail, Shamokin Dam.
DUI
FREEBURG — Troopers reported charging Danessa Hackenberg, 44, of Middleburg, with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 8:40 p.m. July 24 at East Market Street and South Bird Lane, Freeburg.
