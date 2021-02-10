Milton board learns of athletic masking concerns

MILTON — School districts may have to choose between permitting athletes to play unmasked opponents or forfeiting the opportunity to advance in playoff competition.
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan told the board during a committee session held Tuesday via Zoom that a concern has popped up at the state level which the board may eventually have to address.
According to Keegan, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) has stated that if a team refuses to play another team which is unmasked it will forfeit that game.
“They are not supporting the team that is complying with the governor’s (masking) mandate,” Keegan said.
Keegan said a district may be denying its athletes the opportunity to advance in state playoff competition if it chooses to forfeit due to masking concerns.
“We have some really great athletes in all of our programs,” Keegan said. “We may have to make a decision (on whether they can play unmasked opponents).
“That conversation is going on at all levels,” she continued. “It may come back to the local level.”
Keegan also reported the district’s $14.1 million stadium renovation and wellness addition project may get underway by March 1.
The board in January awarded multiple contracts for the project to renovate the high school stadium and build a 18,495-square-foot wellness addition onto the rear of the high school.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Project Manager Jeff Brophy, of SitelogIQ, said to his knowledge the district’s solicitor had not yet sent out the finalized contracts to the contractors. However, he expects that to soon occur.
Once the contractors have the final contracts in hand, Brophy said demolition of the current facility and groundbreaking for the project should occur within three weeks.
With that in mind, Keegan said work could get underway by March 1.
Director of Student Services Catherine Girton said the board will vote at its Feb. 16 meeting to update its Health and Safety plan to require contractors working on site to provide a COVID-19 plan prior to starting their work.
Business Manager Derrek Fink provided an update on the district’s 2021-2022 proposed budget, which the board will vote on at its Feb. 16 meeting. The vote on the final budget is expected to occur May 18.
Currently, Fink said the budget has expenses set at $37.5 million and revenue at $35.5 million. Taxes are proposed to be raised by the maximum 4.1% allowed by law, to generate $489,942 in revenue.
Fink highlighted some of what he described as “significant factors” impacting the budget. Those factors include: A $340,000 increase in tuition expenses for students to attend outside cyber charter schools; an increase $220,000 in expenses for Milton’s cyber school; $130,000 in lost revenue due to commercial property reassessments; increasing the budgetary reserve allocation from $100,000 to $500,000; and adding three new staff positions, at a cost of $300,000.
The budget proposes adding an online learning facilitator, a full-time substitute and a dean of students.
Fink said a greater allocation to the reserve fund is necessary as the fund “has been taking hits” over the last few years.
He said the district pulled significant amounts of money from the fund for building mold remediation three years ago, and to cover costs incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year.
During the 2016-2017 school year, Fink said $6 million was in the reserve fund. For the 2020-2021 school year, $2.5 million was budgeted to be in the fund.
“If we have an issue, I don’t know what could come next… We have to make sure we are going to be OK,” Fink said.
Board member Eric Moser, chair of the Finance Committee, said board members will have to consider cost-savings ideas to bring down the deficit as the budget process moves forward.
