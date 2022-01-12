MILTON — An estimated $8 to $9 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School could get underway this spring and take several summers to complete.
During a Milton Area School District school board committee session held Tuesday, district Director of Facilities Jeff Hoffman reported that administrators will meet Feb. 2 with architects to discuss proposed renovations.
Bid specifications for contractors will be released in late February.
Brett Hosterman, chair of the facilities committee, said the project was initially estimated at $8 to $9 million.
“When we get back the bids, at the end of March, it will be very telling,” Hosterman said, noting that construction costs may have increased since the initial estimates were created.
During a December meeting, Hosterman said construction costs are expected to rise by 1.5% each year. In addition, he said the project is expected to take 16 months to complete.
Hoffman said on Tuesday the renovations could begin this spring.
“We do need a few summers to get this project done,” Hoffman said. “When the kids are not here, we get a lot more done.”
Hosterman said the district will have to invest in temporary classroom pods to utilize while renovations are being made to the school’s classrooms. He said the district could either rent the pods, or purchase them for future resale.
“You can buy used ones, I don’t even know the price of them,” Hoffman noted. “We are going to look at that with the architect.”
In order to alleviate traffic congestion at the end of each school day in the area of Broadway Road, board member Eric Moser proposed the district look into purchasing a vacant strip of land in Turbot Township, near the school.
According to Moser, the land could be used to connect two sections of Hepburn Street, which are separated by the land.
Moser said he’s had discussions regarding the land with Turbot Township supervisors and the township’s fire department. Both entities are in favor of the land being used to connect the two sections of Hepburn Street.
“We have to figure out a way to purchase the property… and figure out who pays for what,” Moser said.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said she will research when formal discussions regarding the land last took place, and what the district needs to do to restart those conversations.
Moser also noted that sidewalks at land the district owns along Center Street are in disrepair. He said repairing the walks will come at a substantial cost to the district.
“As a school district, we should get ourselves out of there,” Moser said, of the property.
He suggested donating the land to the Milton Fire Department — which is located nearby — or another organization.
Keegan said she will research what the assessed value of the land is.
Given a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the district, elementary principals David Slater and Jeremy Stetler asked the board for suggestions regarding in-person events in the schools.
Most notably, Slater said the elementary schools annually holds a popular parents and grandparents lunch.
With the exception of kindergarten and first-grade students, Slater said students have been eating lunch in their classrooms since the onset of the pandemic. He suggested exploring holding a virtual lunch for parents and grandparents to take part in.
Board members Lindsay Kessler and Stephanie Strawser suggested postponing the lunch until warmer weather, and holding it outside.
Slater indicated he liked the idea, and said it will be considered.
In business actions, the board approved contracting the Pennsylvania School Board Association to conduct a superintendent search. Keegan previously announced she will be retiring Sept. 13.
Board President Christine Rantz said the district will be sending a letter to families in the district outlining the timeline for the search process.
