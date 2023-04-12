LEWISBURG — Art runs deep in the Ring family and it will be displayed for all in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout May.

Chris Ring, a local commercial illustrator and children’s book author, shares the gallery space with his artist daughters Victoria and Natalie Ring in an exhibit titled“Time and Tide,” a family collection of paintings, illustrations, and sculptures centered around an ocean theme.

