LEWISBURG — Art runs deep in the Ring family and it will be displayed for all in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout May.
Chris Ring, a local commercial illustrator and children’s book author, shares the gallery space with his artist daughters Victoria and Natalie Ring in an exhibit titled“Time and Tide,” a family collection of paintings, illustrations, and sculptures centered around an ocean theme.
For more than 25 years, Chris Ring has worked as a commercial illustrator. He got his start in comics writing and illustrating the “Carbon Knight” miniseries at Lunar Studios. He has worked on many projects for PMK’s Imagination, including Edgar Allan Poe’s “Nevermore” and “The Perfect Victim”. Ring also illustrated two Star Wars card series and numerous independent comics for a variety of publishers.
Chris got his start in Children’s books illustrating “The Scariest Creature” which led to his current series, “Seamus (the Famous).” In “Seamus” Chris has combined the fast-paced comedic timing of sequential art with the charm and wonder of children’s books. He has two “Seamus” graphic novels out: “Seamus (the Famous) — The Treasure of Gunnar Forkbeard” and “Seamus (the Famous) — The Eternity Run.”
Victoria Ring is a New York City based artist. Her concentration is in ceramic sculpture. Before graduating from Saint Joseph’s University, she exhibited her series Shifting Seas which featured marine life affected by climate change. She was an associate artist at The Clay Studio and is currently expanding her portfolio in Manhattan.
Painting and drawing since she was 13, Natalie Ring is a 23-year old freelance artist working out of New York City. She graduated from Bucknell University in 2022 with a BSBA in Studio Art and Markets, Innovations and Design, from the Freeman College of Management. Natalie mainly works in oil & acrylic paint, in addition to charcoal and ink. In addition to her traditional art, Natalie is a graphics and web designer, specializing in logos, website layouts and social media work, alongside her work as a communications specialist at JB&B, an engineering firm in New York City.
Artists and organization are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. Information about exhibiting can be found on the library’s website, www.unioncountylibraries.org.
