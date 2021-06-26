MILTON — "Bitter sweet" is how Nancy Slease describes her feelings about the recent dissolution of the GFWC Junior Woman's Club of Milton.
"When I joined (the club), there were 60 or 70 (members), that was in 1972," Slease said.
The club celebrated its 85th anniversary in 2018. However, members have struggled with the club's future after watching membership decline over the last several years.
"Every meeting we had, we ended up after the meeting brainstorming 'what are we going to do?'" Cindy Krebs, a club member since 1993, recounted. "We had a handful of people attending the meetings."
With the declining membership, club member Julie Guinn-Bailey said it became difficult to sustain the many fundraising activities the club held, in order to give back to the community.
"Our biggest fundraiser, selling French fries at the Harvest Festival, required a lot of manpower," Guinn-Bailey said. "It was too much for three or for people to be doing all the work."
For years, Slease said the club's membership was robust. In 1948, it topped out at 110 members.
Initially, she said the club was open to women 35 and younger. The age limit was eventually eliminated.
The women who have recently been active in the club said work and family commitments were keeping membership levels down. A similar problem is being faced by many civic organizations.
"In the heyday of this club, there were a lot of women who did not work outside the home," Guinn-Bailey noted.
Slease highlighted the club's numerous contributions to the Milton community over the past eight decades.
The club annually presented scholarships to Milton Area High School graduating seniors. A $750 award was presented to a student planning to study health care, while a $100 scholarship was awarded to a journalism student.
According to Slease, the club also launched Milton's first recycling program, started a foster grandparent program and founded the former Kiddie Kapers Nursery School.
In 1966, Slease said the club pledged $1,500 toward efforts to open the Milton Community Pool.
Throughout the decades, the club has supported numerous other community programs, with club members also participating in various volunteer activities.
"For me, this is bitter sweet," Slease said, of the club dissolving. "I joined in 1972, when I moved to town. I met so many people over the years (through club membership). It's bitter sweet."
Like Slease, Krebs also joined the club when she moved to Milton.
"That's how I first met people," Krebs said.
Club member Lara Dick joined after moving to the Milton area and being asked by a neighbor to attend a meeting.
One of Dick's favorite social activities held by the club was a paint party, where members joined together to create works of art.
"It was a time to fellowship with these women," Dick said.
Through the club, Guinn-Bailey has enjoyed the many community service opportunities she's been able to take part in.
Notably, Guinn-Bailey said she's enjoyed helping with Panther Packs. The program, operated out of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, provides weekend food packages to elementary students in the Milton Area School District.
Volunteers from across the community give their time to help prepare the packages.
"To me, that was something I could involve my kids with," Guinn-Bailey said.
Like Guinn-Bailey, Dick was also thankful for the opportunity to involve her children in the club's community service activities.
Dick noted that her daughters particularly enjoyed helping with the pet parade, held as part of Milton Harvest Festival activities and for years sponsored by the club.
As part of its dissolution, the club donated the final funds remaining in its treasury to four community efforts, each of which the club and its members have supported in various ways through the years.
The club presented $250 checks to each of the following organizations: Milton Public Library, Milton Community Pool, Panther Packs and the Milton Area High School's Team Cambodia.
While the GFWC Junior Woman's Club of Milton has dissolved, club members hope it will one day be reborn.
"I hope there is another one," Guinn-Bailey said.
"Maybe the younger generation will see a need," Krebs said. "Things seem to go in cycles."
