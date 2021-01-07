MIFFLINBURG — "Situational awareness" notifications were received by local police departments as politically motivated violence escalated Wednesday afternoon at the U.S. Capitol.
Jeffrey Hackenburg, Mifflinburg Police chief, said a state police alert system apprised the department of the situation. Paul Yost, Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) chief, said the department was similarly advised to maintain awareness. Neither chief reported problems or legitimate threats during the afternoon or evening.
Ernie Ritter, Union County sheriff, said the department's alert level has been the same for the last six-to-eight months. He noted they are always on the alert for threats, but there were none concerning the courthouse or the Union County Government Center.
Mifflinburg Police and the BVRPD each have open investigations of recent incidents. Hackenburg asked the public for help in identifying a robbery suspect.
At about 9:36 p.m. Tuesday at the Quick Shop Sunoco, 58 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, police said a stocky male wearing a dark hoodie-style sweatshirt or hooded jacket entered the store, displayed a knife and demanded money.
The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of cash but it was not known if he left on foot or by vehicle. Anyone with information on the incident should call 570-966-1027.
A BVRPD investigation into a 3-mile pursuit of a vehicle and crash into a shopping cart storage area also continues.
At about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 27 at Market and Fifth streets, Lewisburg, officers attempted to stop a motorist in a white sport utility vehicle for excessive speed. The pursuit through the borough and neighboring townships ended when the vehicle struck a curb, a private vehicle and a shopping cart storage tent at the Giant Food Store.
The suspects then fled the parking lot toward Route 45 and have not been located. Yost noted the owner of the vehicle, purportedly from out of the area, was not cooperating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.