LEWISBURG — Registration for the seventh Superhero 5K and Kids Fun Run to benefit Susquehanna Valley CASA Voices for Children will be from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, St. Mary Street, Lewisburg.
The Kids Fun Run will start at 9:30 a.m. and the Superhero 5K will begin at 10. Prizes for runners, walkers and best costumes for children and adults. Heroes from the Superhero Alliance will participate.
Susquehanna Valley CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Voices for Children advocates for abused and neglected children in the foster care court systems in Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Lycoming counties. CASA volunteers are highly trained to be the "voice" of children involved in dependency court through no fault of their own.
Visit www.susquehannavalleycasa.com for registration information.
