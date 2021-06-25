The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia, Northumberland and of Montour counties are sharing their expertise this growing season. If you have gardening questions for the Master Gardeners, email them to ColumbiaMG@psu.edu, MontourMG@psu.edu, or NorthumberlandMG@psu.edu with your full contact information.
Events are listed as follows:
• Look for the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners at the Ferry Street Growers’ Market on July 3 and the first Saturday of the month through September
• Look for the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners at the Bloomsburg Fair Farmers’ Market on July 10 and the second Saturday of the month through September.
• Join Columbia County Conservation District and Master Gardener Mary Jo R. Gibson for a free webinar on Tree of Heaven, Identification and Control on Wednesday evening, July 21. Register here: https://www.columbiaccd.org/
• Join Columbia County Conservation District and Master Gardener Mary Jo R. Gibson for a free webinar on Spotted Lanternfly, Myths and Management on Wednesday evening, Aug. 4. Register here: https://www.columbiaccd.org/
• Want to become a Penn State Extension Master Gardener volunteer? Email SLL27@psu.edu about the Basic Training course for adult volunteers. A Meet & Greet the Master Gardeners program will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://extension.psu.edu/master-gardener-training-information-for-columbia-montour-and-northumberland-counties
• Join the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Columbia County for their annual Fall into Gardening event Sept. 18 via Zoom. Registration is online website https://extension.psu.edu/fall-into-gardening or telephone Extension Customer Service at 877-345-0691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.