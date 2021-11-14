MILTON — Exterior brick work is ongoing as contractors continue work on the Milton Area School District’s new 18,495-square-foot health and wellness facility.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan provided an update on the $14.1 million project, which includes the construction of the center and renovations to the high school athletic stadium.
In addition to the masonry and brick work, Keegan said rough wiring, plumbing and HVAC work continues at the center. A rooftop HVAC unit is scheduled to be installed Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Grading of the school district’s practice fields has been completed.
“The final grading and seeding should take place (this) week,” Keegan said.
“All ancillary buildings are 95% complete,” she said, of work on the stadium portion of the project. “The concession stand, restrooms and ticket booths are waiting for roll-up doors. The pandemic impacted their arrival, but they are scheduled for the end of the month.”
Security cameras and a sound system are being installed at the stadium.
A water-main tie in, for the facility’s domestic and fire-suppression system, is scheduled to occur Wednesday, Nov. 24, Keegan said.
The district announced late Friday afternoon that Sen. John Gordner (R-27) toured the construction zone earlier in the day. He also visited the high school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program classrooms.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
The stadium was initially planned to be completed in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An expected completion date has not been announced.
Keegan recently said work on the health and wellness facility is expected to be completed in February.
