LEWISBURG — Months of talks between partners in the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) reached agreement on money matters Monday night.
East Buffalo Township (EBT) and Lewisburg Borough representatives agreed that the BVRPD would bill the partners one-twelfth of their contracted annual budget each month for that the first two years of a new intergovernmental agreement (IGA).
Char Gray, who chaired the EBT work session, said the billings will be based on actual expenses once the IGA reached its third year. The split in funding would be 52% for EBT versus 48% for the borough.
Jim Knight of EBT added that the funding formula could be adjusted according to population as it changes in the future.
Representatives could not agree on how certain pension liabilities would be dealt with if the department is dissolved. Whether an officer was a former Lewisburg Police or East Buffalo Township Police employee was seemingly a sticking point.
The pension matter was put on hold after BVRPD Chief Paul Yost noted that in five years it was not likely that any pre-merger officers would not already be retired. The department’s first IGA was signed in 2011 with operations starting the following year.
Lewisburg Borough Council members and EBT supervisors will respectively review the intergovernmental agreement (IGA). Solicitors will also have a look but without sections on pension liabilities amid dissolution of the department.
