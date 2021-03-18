WILLIAMSPORT — “Not a Breath of Wind” is the latest online exhibit being offered by The Gallery at Penn College. The virtual display of kinetic sculptures and carved objects runs March 16 through April 26 on the gallery’s website.
Featuring images and videos, “Not a Breath of Wind” showcases works by John Douglas Powers, an associate professor of sculpture and time-based art at the University of Tennessee.
Powers, a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, finds influences in classical myth, Buddhist philosophy, landscape and visions of the afterlife intersecting freely with interests in technology, music, history, language and geometry.
Powers earned a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture, with distinction, from the University of Georgia, and a Bachelor of Arts in art history from Vanderbilt University.
The virtual exhibit of “Not a Breath of Wind” is the seventh online presentation offered by The Gallery at Penn College since last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The show runs in tandem with another online exhibit, “Second Nature,” which can also be viewed in person at the gallery through April 9.
Located on the third floor of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Madigan Library, the gallery reopened to the public on March 15 with safety precautions in place.
Gallery hours 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
