NASCAR’s Xfinity series kicks off its 2022 season next weekend at Daytona. After issuing my Cup series predictions last week, today I’m taking a shot at my team-by-team Xfinity picks.
• Our Motorsports: This team is quickly becoming the next Kaulig Racing, a start-up team which becomes competitive faster than expected. This year, the team expands to three cars, with former truck champion Brett Moffitt being joined by Jeb Burton and Anthony Alfredo. Given his experience with the team, Moffitt will score his and the team’s first Xfinity win this year. Burton should also be in the mix, while Alfredo will use his Cup racing experience to develop into a contender.
• Richard Childress Racing: With top rookies Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill joining this team, RCR could return to a position it once held as an Xfinity team to beat. Creed will win a race and claim Rookie of the Year honors, while Hill will also be in the mix. This team will also have alliances with Jordan Anderson Racing’s Myatt Snider and Big Machine Records Racing’s Jade Buford. While the satellite teams won’t win, the performances of Creed and Hill will help the smaller teams shine from time-to-time.
• JR Motorsports: Josh Berry will quickly prove this team made the right decision by giving him a full-time ride. Berry will win multiple races and finish second in points. Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will also win races, and contend throughout the playoffs. Sam Mayer must prove that his many gaffs as a part-time driver in 2021 were a mix of rookie mistakes and bad luck. Although he will be inconsistent, Mayer will win his first race.
• Kaulig Racing: It will be interesting to see if this team’s expansion into the Cup series will stifle its Xfinity efforts, which I believe could happen. AJ Allmendinger will remain the team’s lead driver, winning multiple races and contending for the championship. Last year’s champion, Daniel Hemric, will join this team and remain consistent, but continue to struggle to find victory lane. This is Landon Cassil’s big opportunity to step up from being a journeyman driver to a contender, but I’m not sure that will happen.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: The 2022 season will feature a year-long battle for the title between Josh Berry and Ty Gibbs, who is expected to step up to the Xfinity series full-time, driving for his grandfather. Gibbs will win multiple races and beat JR Motorsports’ Berry in a hard-fought battle for the championship. Brandon Jones will continue as Gibbs’ “other” driver, though he could return to victory lane. A mix of drivers — including Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex, Christopher Bell, John Hunter Nemecheck and Trevor Bayne — are expected to split time driving Gibbs’ third car, which should visit victory lane often.
• RSS Racing: Ryan Sieg will continue as a solid, but winless and unspectacular, competitor.
• Jeremy Clements Racing: The same thing I wrote about Ryan Sieg applies to Jeremy Clements.
• Brandon Bilt Motorsports: The most well-known driver in the series — whose 2021 breakthrough win at Talladega sparked a vulgar right-wing chant against the current U.S. president — will continue to impress in 2022. Unfortunately for Brown, drivers who win their first race at Talladega — particularly those who do so under bizarre circumstances — never win again.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: I keep wondering how many years Riley Herbst can continue as an Xfinity series driver. He has shown some promise, but has never capitalized on that promise. Ford could push Hailie Deegan into this team before the end of the year. Stewart-Haas reserve driver Ryan Preece will run a handful of Xfinity races with Ford-backed teams and should shine in his appearances as he gears up to become a top Cup driver in 2023.
