Father John Hoke

Father John Hoke, of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton, has been selected as the saluting officer for the annual Milton Harvest Festival parade.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — What led Father John Hoke to enlist in the United States Navy in the middle of his life was neither a midlife crisis, nor a crisis of identity or faith. Rather, what motivated him was both the ineffable and undeniable need to make a change in his life.

Hoke, a man who has dedicated much of his life to serving others — both as a priest and as a member of the Armed Forces — will serve as saluting officer for the Milton Harvest Festival parade. He will salute the U.S. flag in front of the review stand to open the festivities.

