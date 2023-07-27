MILTON — What led Father John Hoke to enlist in the United States Navy in the middle of his life was neither a midlife crisis, nor a crisis of identity or faith. Rather, what motivated him was both the ineffable and undeniable need to make a change in his life.
Hoke, a man who has dedicated much of his life to serving others — both as a priest and as a member of the Armed Forces — will serve as saluting officer for the Milton Harvest Festival parade. He will salute the U.S. flag in front of the review stand to open the festivities.
The parade will step off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, along Front Street. The festival runs Sept. 9-16.
“When I enlisted (in the Navy) I was 49 years old and then immediately turned 50,” said Hoke, who was ordained as a priest in 1976, in the Harrisburg diocese. “It was almost my 25th anniversary (as a priest) and I decided that I needed a change, so lo and behold, I signed up for the Navy and they took me.”
His sisters thought he was crazy. It wasn’t that being a Navy chaplain was unfathomably different from being a priest, at least not in the fundamental sense. Both roles required him to be equal parts spiritual guide and moral anchor. Instead, what was surprising about his transition from civilian to commissioned naval officer had more to do with what had happened to Hoke’s older brother, Michael, when they were teenagers.
“I lost my older brother when I was 18 and he was 19, in 1967. He was killed in Vietnam,” said Hoke, adding that the loss was a traumatic one that deeply affected his parents.
After completing Naval Chaplaincy School in Newport, Rhode Island, Hoke was stationed in Keflavik, Iceland, alongside young men and women who were the same age he had been when his brother was killed.
“My one commander said to me, ‘You know, father, the men seem to relate to you very well,’ and then he said, ‘Do you understand why?’” said Hoke. “‘You’re like a grandparent to them.’”
It was while he was stationed in Iceland that the World Trade Center towers fell during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Hoke was called back stateside, where he was assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina — with the 10th Marine Regiment — before eventually being transferred to infantry.
By 2004, Hoke found himself abroad once more, this time in the mountains of Afghanistan with Marines in combat, before receiving an assignment with the Coast Guard in Petaluma, Calif.
“I was with the Coast Guard when Katrina hit and they sent me to the Katrina cleanup with the Coast Guard,” said Hoke. “It was hard work, it was dirty work, it was depressing work.”
In the evenings, Hoke counseled young members of the Coast Guard, and tried to remind them of the importance of the work they were doing in Louisiana. It was a constant struggle. The scope of the hurricane damage was so extensive that the entire search and rescue operation seemed to be shrouded in death.
“I would go out there in the morning and I would say, ‘Now don’t give up. God wants you out there today. You’re going to do something wonderful,’” said Hoke. “And one day they came back to me and they said, ‘Father, you can’t believe what happened.’”
The Coast Guard had located and rescued a man in a wheelchair who had been trapped in his residence for days, with water up to his chest.
“And I said, ‘See, I told you how important you are.’ That’s what they needed to hear, that they’re doing something really important,” said Hoke.
After Katrina, Hoke was stationed in San Diego, aboard the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan, before being transferred out to the little-known island of Diego Garcia, an atoll in the Indian Ocean
There, Hoke and his team were tasked with rewilding the land, a task that involved uprooting vast coconut plantations that were established and cultivated when Diego Garcia was under French rule.
Hoke returned once again to the states to be treated for cancer at the Bethesda Naval Hospital, what is now known as Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
“My last tour of duty was taking care of the casualties that were coming back from the war, to Bethesda,” said Hoke. “That was hard. I would say that was probably my most challenging assignment that I had. You’re dealing with young people who realize they’ve lost their legs or their arms or maybe their sight. Their whole life has changed.”
Hoke’s work as a Naval chaplain would frequently revolve around loss, coping with it, learning how to live with it and, in some cases, recovering from it.
It was a familiar theme across his life, one that harkened back to the death of his brother Michael, who was lost at such a young age. However, it is often the experience of loss that catapults people into the search for, and discovery of, meaning and purpose. For Hoke, his purpose seems very much to be helping people find theirs.
After a more than 10-year career, Hoke left the Navy at the age of 63. Now, he serves as the priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He’s honored to be selected as the parade’s saluting officer.
“I feel completely humbled that I’ve been asked to do this,” Hoke said.
Pete Bergen will be the parade’s grand marshal.
For more information on the festival, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
