LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission voted Wednesday to have a member of the Lewisburg community serve on it’s Civil Service Commission.
Howard Woodring, of Lewisburg, was approved as a new commission member.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 3:54 am
Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 3:54 am
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission voted Wednesday to have a member of the Lewisburg community serve on it’s Civil Service Commission.
Howard Woodring, of Lewisburg, was approved as a new commission member.
The Civil Service Commission is a governmental agency that is constituted by the participating municipalities to regulate the employment and working conditions of civil servants. It oversees hiring and promotions, and promotes the values of the public service.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRP) Department is required to have representatives from both Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township serve on its Commission. However, at present the three members who serve on the commission are all from East Buffalo Township.
The current three commission members are Jack Devine, Richard Higgins and Suzanne Pugliese. Board Members said Devine’s commission term ends this December, however he has made known to the board that he is willing to serve another term. Pugliese will be stepping down.
A 2023 budget discussion was also held during the meeting. Commission member Char Gray said the department currently has $230,000 in it’s reserve funds and suggested it take $55,000 out of that fund to help pay for a new police cruiser. It was also suggested to take an additional $10,000 to help pay for upcoming police union negotiations.
The budget currently stands at $1 million, a 3% increase over 2022. Budget meetings will continue as no action was taken to adopt a 2023 budget.
The commission also gave approval to have Chief Paul Yost to apply for a grant from the state Law Enforcement Equipment and Retention Fund.
Yost said he’s applying for $313,000 over the course of two years. The funds would be used to upgrade or replace equipment such as body cameras for officers, mobile laptops, and software.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.