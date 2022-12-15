LEWISBURG — A steady mix of rain and snow which fell throughout the day Thursday resulted in slick travel conditions on area roadways.
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said the borough's Department of Public Works crew started treating roads early Thursday morning.
"The process continued as freezing rain fell on the borough," Lowthert said. "Borough crews transitioned to the borough-owned sidewalks as soon as they were finished treating borough streets."
With inclement weather expected to last into Friday, Lowthert said the borough is asking residents to avoid travel.
"Vehicular and pedestrian travel can be difficult in places," he said.
East Buffalo Township Manager Jolene Helwig said municipal crews started treating township roads at 5 a.m. Thursday.
"Crews applied their winter-weather mix to all township roads, as needed, as the weather conditions changed," Helwig said, early Thursday afternoon. "So far we have not had any issues for the municipal crews."
Like Lowthert, she is also encouraging residents to remain indoors.
"If you don’t have to go out, please stay home," she said. "Bake some cookies, read a good book, watch a good movie and enjoy your family time. If you have to travel, please allow yourself extra time and be respectful to the road crews that are working to clear the roads."
Several crashes were reported at various points along Interstate 80.
On Thursday morning, PennDOT reported that both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound were closed, between mile markers 212 and 178 due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County, near mile marker 182.
A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 was in place.
On Thursday afternoon, PennDOT reported that lane restrictions on the interstate were in place due to a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 213 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Emergency services radio conditions indicated that a UPS truck flipped onto its side, with all occupants being out of the vehicle when firefighters from Turbot Township arrived on scene.
Fire police from Milton, the Warrior Run area and White Deer were called to assist with traffic control along Interstate 80.
According to PennDOT, both eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed between mile markers 212 and 215, due to a crash secondary to the one involving the tractor-trailer truck.
A detour was in place using Routes 147 and 254.
