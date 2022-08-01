Northumberland County Court Sentencing
SUNBURY — Anthony Smeal, 35, of Shamokin, was sentenced by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini to serve one-year probation and ordered to pay costs of prosecution for possessing drug paraphernalia.
WATSONTOWN — Two 16-year-old Allenwood boys have been charged with disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged physical altercation which occurred at 6:22 p.m. July 18 at Lingle’s Market.
Police said the two boys were recorded, on video, fighting.
TURBOTVILLE — A 17-year-old Milton boy reported the theft of a Samsung cell phone.
The theft occurred between 5 and 6:30 p.m. July 25 at Main Street and Route 54, Turbotivlle.
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Chat Nguyen, 41, of Milton, was charged after going to Flying J after being told he was not permitted on the property.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. July 27 along North Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
