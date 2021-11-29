Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.