MILTON — The Milton American Legion Auxiliary is collecting new personal care items for an annual donation to the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Hospital.
Personal hygiene items, socks, slippers, sneakers and underwear can be dropped off at the legion through Friday, Dec. 3.
