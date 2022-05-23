Mansfield University announces dean's list
MANSFIELD — Four local students are among those named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Mansfield University.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The following local students are among those named to the list:
• Lauren Watson of Watsontown, a student in the Bachelor of Science - Nutrition: Dietetics program
• Benjamin Chambers, of Mifflinburg, a student in the Bachelor of Arts - Political Science: Pre-Law program
• Isaac Ilgen, of Mifflinburg, a student in the Bachelor of Science - Biology: Medical Laboratory Sciences program
• Caiden Henley, of Milton, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing program
Mansfield announces president's list
MANSFIELD — Two local students are among those named to the president's list at Mansfield University.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Emma Criswell of New Columbia, a student in the Bachelor of Music - Music Education program
• Scott Rheam of Lewisburg, a student in the Bachelor of Music - Music: Technology program
Smith named to dean's list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Zachary Smith, of Mifflinburg, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter dean's list.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the list.
Omicron Delta Kappa inducts new members
WILLIAMSPORT — Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.
Mackenzie Day of Montgomery and Abbi Fiorey of Coal Township, both students at Lycoming College, were among those inducted.
Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
Baylor receives medical degree
SCRANTON — Jessica Baylor, of Watsontown, was among the members of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's Class of 2022 who received an MD degree at commencement ceremonies held Sunday, May 15.
Southern New Hampshire University announces president's list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three local students were among those named to the winter president's list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
Local students named to the list include:
• Jared Gagnon of Milton
• Melanie Cutler of Montgomery
• Heidi Foulds of Milton
