WATSONTOWN — With the purchase of the former Santander Bank building nearly complete, the Watsontown Historical Association is looking to expand its size and scope within its new location.
The historical association was approved by the Watsontown Borough Council in December to purchase the former bank building for $120,000 from the borough, which acquired it after the bank branch closed. As per the sales agreement, the historical association was able to take possession of the building directly after presenting a check to the borough on June 8, with the sale to be closed in July. A ceremonial, oversized check was also presented to borough council at its June 13 meeting.
With a new location comes new ideas and possibilities, and the historical association is looking to take advantage of the spacious interior to curate a number of different displays and exhibits throughout the building. Plans include two rooms of local school memorabilia, a room dedicated to military veterans and first responders, a genealogy and research area, a living room area and a non-denominational faith room.
The main front room will be dedicated to the borough's older history, including canal information and artifacts from some of the oldest businesses in the borough, including the Watsontown Brick Company, Watsontown Boot and Shoe and Wilson Walkies. The back room will serve as a community room for use by local organizations to hold meetings or activities.
"A lot of people would come into my store (B&E Antiques) and it ended up being like a place where they just chit-chatted and shared stories, and I think it was then that I realized we needed this space," said Erica Frey, vice president of the historical association. "We need a space for these people to get together, to share stories, a space for us to record these stories, because they're going to be lost if we don't."
"This town, this surrounding area is so rich and people have fun stories... When people reminisce it's fond memories, they light up, their faces light up and they go back in time," Frey continued. "So this place is going to be their house to tell those stories, to go to to reminisce, to feel at home, to share, and I really think that the younger generation is going to benefit from those stories."
While the association reached the $120,000 milestone needed to purchase the building, it is still seeking donations for a capital campaign, which has a goal of $200,000, to include renovations to the building.
Kathi Wertman, acquisitions director, said the association has only attended one auction to purchase items for display, everything else has been donated by members of the community. With the new space soon to be ready, she's received even more donations than usual, with plenty of items still on the way once the move is completed.
The historical association currently rents its space from Norman E. Buck Plumbing and Heating, which Frey thanked for the use of the location. She also thanked the borough for its help and cooperation throughout the process of purchasing the former bank building.
"I'm excited to have hands-on demonstrations, speakers, we talked about having community things here... being right here in the center of town, with this space available for them to utilize I think is going to be fantastic," said Frey. "We're very optimistic, we're very enthusiastic, we want to get started. Unfortunately there's a lot of work that has to get done before we get started."
An official date for the grand opening of the new building is not yet set, as Frey said some renovations, like the removal of the teller counter in the front room, need to be completed before artifacts are transported. Frey said a contractor has agreed to remove the building's stone counter pro bono.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.