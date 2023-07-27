BOALSBURG — An armistice signed at 10 a.m. July 27, 1953, formally ended a war which spanned three years and claimed the lives of approximately 36,000 U.S. service members.
The Korean War started June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea, following clashes along the border and rebellions in South Korea.
North Korea was supported by China and the Soviet Union, while South Korea was supported by the United States and allied countries.
Tyler Gum, director of the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, said the war left a lasting impact on the commonwealth, and the nation as a whole.
“Those who fought in the Korean War still feel like they served in a forgotten war. However, some are feeling like they are finally being heard and feeling seen,” said Gum.
During the Korean War, the 28th Infantry Division of the Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized and deployed to Europe as a part of the NATO command defending Western Europe from the threat of Soviet attack. The 28th Infantry Division mobilized Sept. 5, 1950, and remained on federal service until May 22, 1953.
According to Pennsylvania Military, Museum archives, 2,030 soldiers from Pennsylvania lost their lives in the Korean War.
“I don’t think there’s ever enough we can do for those who fought in the Korean conflict. Many of them came home and went right back to work at their jobs without any fanfare or honor on their return. They found themselves between World War II and the Vietnam conflict and felt they were forgotten,” said Gum.
According to the Pennsylvania National Guard, several other Guard units saw active service in Korea, and some of them didn’t even make it to the battle front.
On Sept. 11, 1950, en route to Camp Atterbury, Ind., the 109th Field Artillery suffered a train wreck in which another train on the same track ran into the rear of the troop train. Thirty-three service members from two different batteries were killed.
More than 1,000 National Guardsmen from across Pennsylvania — who had not been summoned for federal service — acted as a guard of honor for the bodies. Police estimated 200,000 persons paid homage as they lined the streets in memorial to the 33 who perished.
No declaration of warGum said that on the national level, the Korean War still raises a quandary over how troops are utilized.
“The Korean War was the first war after World War II that the president, through the executive branch, used his powers to mobilize troops,” Gum said. “All the wars since Korea have not been labeled as a ‘declaration of war.’ Not since 1942 has the U.S. declared war.”
Strides have been made in recognizing Korean War veterans, Gum said. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission has been promoting various speaking engagements with Korean veterans getting to share their stories. They have been holding pinning services where Korean vets have been awarded by the state for their service.
“At the Pennsylvania Military Museum, we have oral history collections where Korean War soldiers tell their stories and they are recorded and archived,” said Gum. “Letting them tell their own stories allows them to share with the public and fellow veterans the hardships they faced during their service and is therapeutic for the Korean vet.
“We partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Humana Health,” Gum explained. “If veterans have concerns over health care, housing, food insecurity, mental health, or any other concerns, it offers vets the opportunity to link up with professionals face-to-face that can help.”
Differing varieties of the program are happening across the state.
Economic impact of Korean WarAccording to the Encyclopedia of Greater Philadelphia, the Korean War had a lasting impact on the Philadelphia area. The war provided a boost for the shipbuilding industry on both sides of the Delaware River, and military bases played a major role in preparing soldiers and supplies for deployment.
For Philadelphia and the surrounding region, the onset of the Korean War brought about a spike in local employment. The Philadelphia Navy Yard experienced a temporary upsurge of 3,700 new jobs by the end of 1951, which led to a total workforce of more than 12,500 people. Primarily preparing United Nations ships for service in the Pacific Ocean, Navy Yard workers also modified seaplanes and submarines from World War II with modern technologies. The return of vessels from the front kept Navy Yard workers employed through the mid-1950s.
According to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, Northeastern Pennsylvania had a surge of military industry supporting the war. In 1951, the U.S. Army acquired a former steam locomotive repair facility and turned it into a munitions factory. The Korean War was then at its peak, and it was felt that extra ammunition manufacturing facilities were required.
In 1953, the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant was established and continues today not only as one of the biggest munitions plants in the U.S. today, it is also one of the most advanced.
Honoring those who servedThe Pennsylvania Military Museum has a collection honoring several who served in the Korean War.
“We’ve been hosting talks and panels and have been posting news articles from the time period and highlights of those who served locally in the war,” said Gum.
“The panels and talks we have feature experts or veterans that have focused on one part of the Korean War, personal stories of the war, and talking to folks about how the Department of Defense is still trying to bring the remains of American soldiers home from the conflict,” he said. “We’ve also had temporary exhibits of Korean War artifacts.”
Gum said the museum is always in “commemorative mode.”
“Recently, we’ve been focusing on the not only the 70th anniversary of the ending of the Korean War conflict, but also the 50th anniversary of Vietnam and the 125th anniversary of the Spanish American War,” he said. “We just want to make sure no one is forgotten.”
For more information on the Pennsylvania Military Museum, visit www.pamilmuseum.org.
