WATSONTOWN — A welcome-home Rally in the Alley was held Tuesday March 1, as friends and family gathered to welcome Todd Hauck back to his Watsontown home.
After a sudden fall from their porch, Hauck was paralyzed from the shoulders down, and he fractured his C3 and C4 nerves, constituting a spinal cord injury. Hauck had been decorating his home for the holidays, something he did for years.
The family has had its fair of adversity over recent years. Chelsie, Todd and Terri’s daughter, was born with cerebral palsy, and Terri was diagnosed in October 2019 with lung cancer.
Todd spent three months away from his family and friends, as he recovered at Magee Rehabilitation in Philadelphia. His recovery continues and they travel three times a week to UPMC Gibson Rehabilitation in Williamsport for outpatient spinal cord injury therapy.
The family thanked the Watsontown Police Department and Officer Geoff Novello, who was first on the scene, and the Warrior Run Fire Department, for efforts to ensure his injuries weren't worse.
Family and friends have sent thoughtful cards and provided meals for the family.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for pizza or hoagies from Breaking Bread, Milton, or homemade pretzel rods can contact Wendy Shoemaker at 570-538-3207. All proceeds benefit Todd's recovery fund.
