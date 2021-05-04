LEWISBURG — Three people were transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of AJK Boulevard and International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Cynthia Header, 75, os Sunbury was traveling east on AJK Boulevard when it failed to stop at a stop sign, passed through the intersection and struck a southbound 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Nancy Kessel, 67, of Milton.
The Jeep then flipped onto its driver's side, with the Subaru coming to rest after striking a curb. Firefighters cut a portion of the roof off of the Jeep in order to extricate Kessel.
Header and Kessel were both belted and transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries, troopers said.
A 5-year-old boy from Sunbury, who was a passenger in the Subaru, was also transported to the hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
A Sunbury girl, who was under 1 years old and riding in the Subaru, was not injured. Both children were properly restrained, troopers said.
Another passenger in the Subaru, Autumn Header, 24, of Sunbury, was not belted and not injured, according to troopers.
Cynthia Header will be cited with stop and yield signs, troopers reported.
The intersection, located near the entrance to Walmart and Sheetz, was shut down as responders worked on scene.
Firefighters from White Deer Township, Northumberland and Milton were among those to respond to the scene, along with ambulances from New Berlin and Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company.
The various departments to respond to the scene were required as multiple first responders from across the region were still working on the scene of a nearby building fire at Playworld, on Buffalo Road.
It was a busy day for responders. At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday an ambulance from New Berlin and medics were called to the rear of the Milton Middle School after receiving reports of a 69-year-old woman whose arm was injured in an incident involving a vehicle.
A stadium renovation project is taking place in the area.
Just after 5 p.m., firefighters from Milton were called to assist on a medical call at the Rockwell Retirement and Community Arts Center on Turbot Avenue.
Multiple emergencies were also dispatched between 10 and 11 p.m., with firefighters from White Deer Township responding to a single-vehicle crash along the White Deer Pike. Firefighters from Turbot Township were called to investigate an odor of propane inside of a building at the Flying J Truck Stop. The Milton Fire Department was called to ventilate an odor from a sixth-floor apartment at The Milton Towers, on Mahoning Street.
