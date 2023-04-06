LEWISBURG — Many consider pizza to be one of the world’s greatest foods. On Wednesday, the owner of a local restaurant led a class where he shared some of his tips for making an American classic.
Jason Letteer, owner of The Breaking Bread Company of Milton, led the class at the Lewisburg Farmers Market. Letteer has more than 20 years of experience in pizza and bread making.
He admits to being “very surprised” to learn that more than 3 billion pizzas are sold each year in the United States.
“That’s more than 100 acres of pizza each day in the United States,” said Letteer.
The idea to lead a pizza making class came about as a collaborative effort between his business and other vendors in the market who supply him with the cheese, produce and meats to be put on the pizzas.
“The pizza making class is part of a three-part series the Lewisburg Farmers Market is putting on during its winter months,” said Bill Booney, Lewisburg Farmers Market marketing consultant. “The idea was that with the wintertime people don’t visit the market as often, so we decided to hold fun events like this to draw people into the market.”
A wing-eating contest was previously held, while a healthy cooking demonstration with the Penn State Extension is being planned for June.
One-dozen people participated in Letteer’s class. They learned all the aspects of pizza making, from dough to sauce to cheeses and toppings, and baking the final product.
Letteer first went over the different styles of pizza most common in the U.S., explaining the differences in preparation and baking techniques.
There is Neapolitan or New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, Sicilian, and even gluten-free crust pizzas. Most of the differences lie in the crust of those pizzas or how they are prepared.
Letteer said the type of flour you use in pizza crust is important in that it should be a high-gluten flour as that flour makes for a chewy, crispy crust.
Using regular all-purpose flour is not a good choice for pizza, as Letteer said it won’t create a chewy texture. High gluten also allows for a more workable dough, which is important in pizza making as the crust won’t tear or break as easily as if it were just regular all-purpose flour.
Another aspect people don’t realize is that after you have the ingredients mixed for your dough, you have to let it rest, or proof, before it is shaped in that classic round pizza pie form.
“I usually like to proof my dough an hour or hour-and-a-half before working with it,” said Latteer.
Participants learned there are about 50 styles of sauce that can be used on a pizza. For most applications, Letteer recommends using a classic red tomato sauce.
“One important note is that pizza sauce should always be made fresh and not cooked,” he said. “If it’s cooked it then becomes a spaghetti sauce.
“When making a pizza sauce, make it to your taste, make it yours. Add garlic if you like or oregano or herbs of your choice to your liking.”
Lateer said cheeses can range from dairy to non-dairy as there are some really nice melting non-dairy cheeses available. He uses whole milk fresh mozzarella
“A whole-milk cheese tends to melt nicer in an oven and does not become rubbery,” said Latteer. He also uses Romano cheese on his pizzas as it adds a robust cheese flavor.
After the cheese, it’s all about the toppings, which Latteer said can be just about anything from pepperoni and sausage, to anchovies and olives, peppers and onions.
“This is were you can be creative in what you like to eat on your pizza pie,” he said.
Letteer talked briefly about the baking process.
“Pizza ovens are great but they take some time, trial, and error to get used to,” he said.
He said conventional ovens work fine, but a tip for an even better crust in a conventional oven would be to purchase a pizza stone, and preheat it prior to placing the pizza on it.
Cecilia Romano, of Milton, was among the class participants.
“I eat here at the market every Wednesday and when I heard about the class it just sounded so interesting to do so that’s why I signed up,” she said.
Suzanne Menapace, of Point Township, came to the class as a way to learn how to toss the dough.
“I just love cooking classes,” she said. “It is just wonderful. I learned not to cook the pizza sauce and learned about the high-gluten flour for dough.”
Rick Unger, of Catawissa, also took the class.
“I wanted to learn how to make the dough correctly,” he said. “I think it’s a cool idea and will help a lot in bringing business to the Farmers Market.”
Ellie Koveleskie, of New Columbia, described herself as one of Letteer’s loyal customers.
“I just love his pizza,” she said.
The participants topped their pizza shells with sauce, cheese, and toppings, and had them baked enough to set the cheese before taking them home in a box.
Letteer offered thanks to those who took part in the class, and vendors which provided ingredients, including Meadowland Farms, Shady Acre Farm, Troutman Brothers Quality Meats and Winding Creek Produce.
