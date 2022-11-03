MILTON — The owner of the former ACF Industries property is in discussions with “a very large company” potentially interested in leasing space at the site to be utilized as a fly ash transfer station.
A conditional-use hearing for the 46-acre former ACF property — now owned by Mr. Milton LLC — has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the borough hall on Filbert Street, before members of Milton Borough Council.
According to a letter released by the borough, the property owner is seeking a waiver to utilize it as: A fly ash transfer location; a distribution facility for solar panels; and as a trucking terminal for school buses.
Fly ash, also known as coal ash, is a finely divided residue resulting from pulverized coal combustion, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Under the Mr. Milton LLC proposal, Milton Borough Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl said the fly ash would be brought to the facility in dump trucks.
“They’re going to transfer it to a railcar and they will ship it out,” Diehl said. “That is totally contained in the building. It’s all regulated by DEP.”
David Damaghi, of Mr. Milton LLC, said the fly ash would be transported from the facility to different areas of the country. He’s not sure where the fly ash would be coming from, and only noted that he’s working with “a very large company” interested in leasing space on site for the operation.
Taryne Williams, director of Corporate Communications for Talen Energy, said the company has no knowledge of the fly ash transfer station proposed in Milton.
A fly ash landfill has been a point of contention since the Sierra Club began legal action against Talen Energy, which owns the Montour Steam Electric Plant and a 155-acre ash basin near Washingtonville. The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association took over the legal action two years ago and reached a settlement with Talen in 2021. At that time Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky said 60 to 75% of ash in the basin had reached and contaminated surrounding groundwater.
As part of the settlement agreement, Talen Energy must stop dumping ash and wastewater into the disposal basin and close, drain, and cap the waste pit; monitor and sample groundwater to ensure contaminants do not leak into nearby streams or contaminate drinking water; provide the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association with $200,000 for clean water programs; provide drinking water treatment for the nearby Trinity Church; and stop burning coal at the power plant by Dec. 31, 2025.
Like Talen Energy, representatives from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are also not aware of a proposed fly ash transfer station in Milton.
“Based on the description provided, a permit from DEP’s Waste Management Program would likely be required,” Meghan Lehman, DEP Community Relations coordinator, said. “DEP has been involved with cleanup of existing storage tanks at the site.”
In the past, Zaktansky said fly ash was dumped into pits, like the one near the Montour plant.
“More recently, when mixed with lime, it can be an interesting ingredient in cement and things like that,” he said. “It can lengthen the use of cement and cement products, which is good.”
However, he said fly ash has various components which raise health concerns. Components include silicon dioxide, arsenic, boron, mercury and cadmium.
“When fly ash is in the community, whether it’s sitting in a pit or transported elsewhere, those elements are still there and can leach into our water system and our air, and it can cause problems,” Zaktansky said. “There’s examples across the country, where elevated levels of fly ash are tied to elevated levels of arsenic, which can cause cancer, in some cases.”
He also expressed concerns about the possible transport of fly ash.
“It can lead to extra opportunities for it to get into the environment, in ways that are detrimental, and even in the building itself,” Zaktansky said. “It can easily get into the air, the groundwater... There are a variety of ways it can be an issue.”
Zaktansky said he’s interested in learning what steps would be taken, if the former ACF facility is approved to become a fly ash transfer location.
“My initial thoughts, just the overall idea of it, there’s definitely a concern,” Zaktansky said.
Damaghi said he is working to spruce up the former railcar manufacturing facility.
“We’re in the process of cleaning the buildings, and putting the buildings back in service,” he said. “You drive by and you see a difference on the outside.
“When we get it up and running, it will be brought back to life again. I guarantee that.”
Diehl said the borough is “holding (Damaghi’s) feet to the fire” to get the buildings back into compliance. Thus far, Diehl said Damaghi is complying.
According to Diehl, fire suppression systems in buildings on site were dismantled — and parts sold — prior to Damaghi purchasing the property.
Damaghi noted that he withdrew a previous conditional use request for the property after two separate hearings. According to Damaghi, he was incorrectly advised by his attorneys as to the information which needed to be presented at the hearings.
The previous hearings were held Aug. 24 and Sept. 15, with the company requesting the property be designed for numerous uses, in addition to the currently permitted manufacturing usage.
During the Sept. 15 hearing, borough Solicitor Michael Wiley said Damaghi’s conditional use application did not meet all of the criteria. Most notably, he said it was lacking a site plan, and specific plans for the property.
Diehl said Damaghi’s latest application will have to meet all of the criteria when it is brought before council on Nov. 9.
“Once (council holds) the hearing, they can either make a decision (on the request), or they have 45 days to render a decision,” Diehl explained.
