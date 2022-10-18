LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will host its sixth annual Munchkins and Pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisbug.
The event will feature fall-themed activities, crafts and treats.
“Kids of all ages are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume,” said Savanna Hovis, LCM Visitor Services manager. “Families will be able to enjoy hands-on STEM stations with the Bucknell Chemistry Club, who will present specially themed activities.”
In addition to apples and other fall treats, the Bucknell University Student Government Community Committee will be providing themed goodie bags for kids to take home.
“This is Bucknell Student Government's third year of supporting this event,” said April Hurlock, Bucknell Student Government Community Committee chair. “It has been more and more rewarding every year. It is so much fun to put the activity bags together, and even more fun to pass them out and see the kids' faces light up when they see their bags of goodies.”
“The students in the Chem Club really enjoy doing outreach in the community,” added Sarah J. Smith, BU assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry and faculty advisor for the Chemistry Club. “I think a lot of students (and faculty) can point to times when science was exciting and that really drove their passion to learn more. It's a lot of fun to share that excitement with kids and their families.”
“We hope families will make a day of the activities and stroll downtown to the Market Street Mask-a-Rade, which runs until 4:00 pm that day,” said Kahla DeSmit, the museum's executive director. “Our valley has so much to offer all year long.”
The program will be held outside, weather permitting. Activities will be included with general admission or membership.
