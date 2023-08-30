WASHINGTONVILLE — Whether or not the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is able to continue its management of the Montour Preserve beyond 2024 could be determined within the next month.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said the organization is in its eighth year of leasing the preserve from Talen Energy. However, there are fears the organization may not be able to function after 2024.
In May, Stoudt said he “sounded the alarm” to the grim financial future being faced by MARC.
“The hope was that the publicity which had gone out would generate the public interest, and would drive new donations, help us get to where we need to be,” Stoudt said.
From May through August, the organization only brought in $3,000 in donations. Of that, less than $1,000 came from new donors.
“That’s terribly disappointing,” Stoudt said. “I’m seeing it, hearing it from friends that work for other nonprofit organizations. Donations across the board, to all organizations, are taking a big hit this year.”
If the current trend continues, Stoudt said by the end of next year MARC will have used all of its savings to operate.
The organization has trimmed its 2023 budget from $510,000 to $259,000.
Stoudt said this has been accomplished through terminating two positions, stopping all special programs and reducing his hours. Construction of a bicycle pump track at MARC’s Hopewell Park near Danville has also been put on hold.
Recently, the organization received a bit of a boost, in the form of a $30,000 contribution from Service 1st Federal Credit Union.
“That $30,000 is a Godsend for us,” Stoudt said. “That will allow us to keep going through the end of this year, and into next year.”
He noted that Geisinger also provides an annual $25,000 contribution to the organization.
The portion of the hotel tax which MARC receives from Montour County has also come in higher than expected recently.
On Aug. 16, MARC received a $47,209 quarterly check from the tax.
“That surprised us greatly,” Stoudt said, of the check. “That was 12% higher than the same quarter last year. It was several thousand dollars better than we had hoped.”
However, he fears the time is running out for MARC to secure the funds it needs to continue to operate as an organization, including its management of the preserve.
“The one hope we still have is... the Montour County commissioners are still looking at other potential funding opportunities,” Stoudt said. “If Montour County is able to come up with significant funding... we can delay the painful discussions.”
He hopes MARC receives word within the month on whether the commissioners are able to secure additional funding to support the organization.
According to Stoudt, MARC operates Montour Preserve on an annual lease, which runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
“The terms of the lease are we must give (property owner) Talen Energy not less than 30-days notice to discontinue operations,” Stoudt said. “I prefer to give a one-year notice. We have the ability to do so. I do not want to trigger a 30-day crisis. If we see, a year out, it is not going to work, we owe it to everybody to give that much notice.”
Should the commissioners receive an answer on the potential funding they are exploring for MARC, Stoudt expects the organization will know by the end of September whether it will have to given Talen that one-year notice that it plans to discontinue its lease.
“It’s heartbreaking that we have to be considering this again,” Stoudt said, adding that he continues to keep Talen apprised of MARC’s status.
“Talen has been an excellent partner for us to work with,” Stoudt said.
According to Stoudt, Talen continues to maintain the dam on the preserve’s Lake Chillisqaque, as well as to provide security for the complex.
“Talen continues to be heavily invested in the Montour Preserve,” Stoudt said. “There is a path where the Montour Preserve can be saved permanently.”
As part of the terms of an extensive agreement Talen Energy reached with the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association in 2021, Stoudt said Talen agreed to donate the preserve and $1 million to an entity that agrees to permanently care for the preserve.
However, Stoudt said the agreement calls for the donation to be made when Talen’s Montour plant ceases operations. Given that preparations are currently underway to convert the plant from being a coal-fired plant to a natural-gas combustion plant, Stoudt said it could be years until it ceases operation.
“We are happy the plant is being converted to natural-gas combustion,” Stoudt said. “It will maintain those jobs (at the plant) for a number of more years.”
At the same time, he believes Talen will continue to do what’s best for the preserve.
“They do not want to see (the preserve) fail,” Stoudt said. “They are having discussions, internally, about what options exist. I do trust they are evaluating what options may exist.”
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky said his organization closely monitoring the situation with MARC and the Montour Preserve.
“MARC has been a vital player in keeping the preserve open,” Zaktansky said. “It’s important for people to continue to enjoy the preserve.”
With that in mind, Zaktansky said he is “working on a potential” project which would “help build stability” at the preserve.
“From our standpoint, our association, I am working on some stuff that will help alleviate some of the (financial) stress (on MARC),” Zaktansky said.
He said the Riverkeeper association is working toward the end game of when Talen is ready to turn the preserve over to a nonprofit.
“That would allow us to have a permanent solution to the preserve,” Zaktansky said. “We don’t know that timeline yet... We have some really good options there, and are talking with potential partners.
“It’s important for the preserve to continue to be maintained,” he continued. “The interim period that we are in right now, it’s very critical.”
The Riverkeeper is watching the deadlines MARC plans to meet regarding the preserve.
“We want to be good partners to them and be mindful of what they need to make ends meet,” Zaktansky said. “My hat is off to Bob, MARC and the team, and all they they’ve done to get to where they are now.”
Should the MARC board vote at its September meeting to give a one-year termination notice on its lease of the preserve, Stoudt said he will also be resigning from his position.
“It’s my intention to cut myself... to make next year’s budget,” he said. “We are really coming down to the end of the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.