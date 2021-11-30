BRIAR CREEK — A 50-year-old Berwick woman has been charged with felony arson and related charges after she allegedly set her home on fire, and according to published reports, was pulled unconscious from that home.
State Police at Bloomsburg responded to the residence at around 4:33 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at 7465 Columbia Blvd., Lot 4, Briar Creek, Columbia County, for a report of a structure fire with suspicious circumstances. Following an investigation, police allege Sheri Lynn Quail, 50, of Berwick, intentionally set the fire. She was the sole resident at the property, police noted.
Quail, four kittens and the kittens’ mother was rescued from the home, according to the Press-Enterprise. Firefighters reportedly pulled Quail from the trailer around 4:30 a.m.
Court records indicate Quail has been charged with felony arson and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person (two counts), cruelty to animals (seven counts) and unsworn falsification to authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.