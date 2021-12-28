For five months he toiled on a central Pennsylvania farm from sunup to sundown six days a week building wooden shipping pallets and raising chickens. He wasn’t paid a cent.
The young man said he went to the Juniata County farm called Liberty Ridge at the urging of his conservative Mennonite family who believed the older, well-respected church members there would help him with his spiritual problems.
“To my mind, I didn’t know I had any problems,” said the man, then 18. “I was thinking I would go there for a little while and it would make everyone happy and I could leave.”
But when the man told his mentors he only planned to be at Liberty Ridge for a short time, they said he couldn’t just leave.
“The police will come put you in jail if you try to leave. You have nowhere to go,” he said they told him. “They took my IDs, all my money and didn’t let me have any of that stuff.”
The young man, who eventually escaped from Liberty Ridge this year, is now 19 and living with another Mennonite family in northwest Pennsylvania where he works as an apprentice electrician.
He spoke to The Morning Call about his experience at Liberty Ridge after two other former residents of the facility run by the Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church filed a lawsuit alleging violations of laws against human labor trafficking and the federal racketeering law. The plaintiffs, now men in their 20s living in New Jersey and Missouri, claim they suffered lasting trauma as a result of the abuse they suffered at Liberty Ridge.
Their allegations of forced labor, isolation, harsh punishment, deprivation of food and water, and violence in the lawsuit track what the man said he witnessed at Liberty Ridge. He asked not to be identified because he fears how church members’ reaction to his speaking out could affect him and his family.
The lawsuit, filed last month in U.S. District Court in Allentown, names the Eastern Mennonite Church of Pennsylvania, its mission, Liberty Ridge Farm and its owner, Nelson Martin, as defendants. Philadelphia attorney Michael Miller is listed in court documents as their lawyer but did not respond to messages. Efforts to reach church officials were unsuccessful.
The lawsuit says Liberty Ridge opened in 2011 as a place where Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite families paid $2,300 a month for troubled boys and young men to be in “an intense spiritual atmosphere for the purpose of effecting social and behavioral changes in the lives of the troubled boys in a structured, closely supervised home-like setting.”
A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services confirmed this month that Liberty Ridge remains in operation as a youth facility under the oversight of the agency’s Office of Children, Youth and Families. When the lawsuit was first reported last month, spokesperson Brandon Cwalina said DHS had no licensing record for Liberty Ridge. He said the agency is now in discussion with leaders at the facility on the steps they are required to take regarding licensing and oversight.
Trooper Christopher Fox, the community service officer for the state police in Juniata County, said there is an active investigation of Liberty Ridge and that county Children Youth and Family social workers and state child welfare officials are interviewing residents and former residents. The man who spoke with The Morning Call said he has been interviewed by child welfare officials and police.
Experts say the conditions alleged at Liberty Ridge have the hallmarks of human trafficking but cautioned that the fact that parents willingly send their children there and pay to do so complicates the situation.
“Even then there are limits on what parents can do,” said Randall Miller, a history professor at Saint Joseph’s University, noting that allegations of excessive work and corporal punishment are troubling. “That wouldn’t necessarily be enslavement. That would be abuse.”
Calvin Schermerhorn, a history professor at Arizona State University, said human trafficking is an exploitation of people by force, fraud, coercion or violence. Traffickers often ensure their targets are dependent on them by taking away their passports or driver’s licenses and denying them access to money.
They also create a narrative that the trafficker is saving them from a worse fate such as destitution or oppression. Sometimes victims are told they must work to pay a debt for their family or to protect them from some harm. In the case of a child who doesn’t follow community norms, the harm could be a loss of social standing, Schermerhorn said.
“Whatever specific context it is, there are patterns that are transferable over political lines and over industries. We see this as a global phenomenon,” he said.
Work and discipline are an important part of the Mennonite faith and play a big role in the way families in the church raise their children, said Joel Horst Nofziger, executive director of the Mennonite Heritage Center of Eastern Pennsylvania.
The Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church broke away from the Lancaster Mennonite Conference in 1968, preferring a more conservative interpretation of church discipline than the mainstream church, which had assimilated most aspects of modern secular life. Less conservative than old order sects whose lifestyle resembles that of the Amish, the Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonites worship in English rather than German and drive cars, Nofziger said.
Putting boys and young men to work would be a way of providing discipline and structure within the Mennonite understanding of what it means to be a faithful Christian, Nofziger said.
“Could this be a situation where those were taken to an unhealthy extreme? Possibly but I don’t know enough to say,” he said. “It’s not like there is not a history of abuse in the Mennonite context. That’s a very real phenomenon.”
Hope Anne Deuck, founder of A Better Way, a nonprofit that works to prevent abuse and promote healing among survivors in the Mennonite and Amish communities, said harsh corporal punishment is too often a component of life among plain people, as members of Anabaptist religions refer to themselves.
Dueck, of Zanesville, Ohio, pointed to the case of Jessica Mast, a 4-year-old Missouri girl whose Mennonite parents and neighbors are charged in connection with her beating death a year ago. Prosecutors allege the neighbors interceded to rid the family of demons because the girl’s parents did not discipline their children correctly, according to reports. The reaction in the community was one of denial, she said.
“A lot of plain people tried to quickly distance themselves from that case,” Dueck said. “They said it wasn’t the kind of thing that would have happened in the mainstream church.”
In other cases, church members have come to the defense of those accused of abuse, she said.
“It’s also very common that church leadership thinks that they should be allowed to handle it in the church and do not want the justice system to do anything,” she said.
While harsh punishment doesn’t happen in every plain church or home, it remains a real problem in the community, Dueck said. A post on A Better Way’s Facebook page in which a woman shared her recollection of childhood beltings at the hands of her father prompted dozens of responses from people who said they suffered similar punishment or knew those who had and condemned the practice.
But even when members of a church community are aware of excessive discipline or abuse, Dueck said, it is not reported to law enforcement, with leaders adopting “the man’s home is his castle,” type of thinking, Dueck said.
The young man who left Liberty Ridge this year said he was never subjected to physical abuse beyond being grabbed by the arms or held down in a chair.
“I could handle the work. If you stopped for even a minute they would lay into you,” he said.
As alleged in the other men’s lawsuit, he said boys who didn’t work steadily or fast enough received a tongue lashing; if they continued to defy their overseers’ expectations, they would be given pointless hard labor as punishment.
Boys as young as 13 would be made to drag heavy logging chains or sacks around the farm or break rocks with a hammer as a consequence for not obeying orders.
He recounted seeing the head of the farm, an older man to whom the mentors reported, punish a young teenage boy for lying by forcing him to eat hot chili peppers and then leaving him to suffer for 10 minutes without anything to drink.
The lawsuit alleges the adult mentors physically restrained the youths, with multiple adults holding the residents face-down on the ground with their arms and legs behind their backs in a hog-tied position. The mentors also used zip ties to retrain residents and drag them around, the suit alleges.
The mentors were young men who were seen as upstanding members of the church but had no training as counselors and in the man’s case were only a year or two older.
“It doesn’t really make sense, they should have somebody who is twice as old,” he said.
Residents at the farm were expected to stay for up to two years, the man said, but several months into his stay he asked to be taken to see his father. When they arrived at his father’s house, he refused to get back into the vehicle and was left there without his clothes, belongings, money or identification.
Mark Masoner of Lancaster is a former member of the Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church and a sexual abuse survivor who co-hosts a podcast for other survivors of abuse in the plain communities. Masoner said his brother was a resident of Liberty Ridge about five years ago. The Morning Call was unable to contact Masoner’s brother and is not using his name.
Sent to the farm as a 16-year-old by his birth mother and the foster family with whom he lived, Masoner’s brother allegedly suffered abuse there. Masoner, 35, said he learned of his brother’s alleged mistreatment when he made a move to take legal custody of him and visited him at the farm.
His brother ran away from the farm twice. The first time, state police found him at a truck stop and returned him, his brother said. The second time, he hid in the woods for two weeks until a police officer found him and another family member intervened, sending him to live with a relative in Missouri, Masoner said.
“It destroyed his life. He turned to substance abuse and drinking,” he said.
The young man who refused to return to the farm after visiting his father said that because he didn’t experience the kind of treatment alleged in the lawsuit, he holds little ill will toward members of the church aside from not being paid for his five months of labor. But he said what happens on the farm is not right.
“If the place would get shut down and not be running anymore, I would be happy with that,” he said. “They’re not changing their ways. They’re not doing anything about it.”
