SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Department of Economics has been ranked in the top 25% nationwide by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Susquehanna ranked 29th among national liberal arts institutions in the May rankings.
The ranking is based on the research output in economics and finance that is catalogued in Research Papers in Economics. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that make up the United States' Federal Reserve System.
