KELLY TOWNSHIP — There was lots of support for pursuing interests and having a career when Kendra Aucker, now president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, was growing up.
Support started at home in Selinsgrove, Aucker recalled, where her dad was a public school biology teacher and her mom was a registered nurse (RN). Likewise, things for women and girls were already changing in school and elsewhere.
“When I look back on it now, it was a time where women’s equality was ‘the thing,’’ Aucker said. “I probably didn’t realize it to the degree, but Title IX went into effect when I was in that middle school and high school age.”
Title IX, an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1965, prohibited sex-based discrimination in educational institutions which receive federal money. Signed into law 1972, it has been credited with opening options for women which had rarely been considered before if not closed outright.
“Women were given opportunities,” Aucker said. “Women were engaging more in sports, things like that. It was very much an equality thing.”
Aucker said the notion that she was valued less was simply not present.
“I had success in high school,” she said. “I was a good student so all my teacher, my guidance counselors were encouraging me to do different things.”
Aucker said her mom recalled a time when women were pushed to be a nurse, a teacher or go to college to meet a spouse. Aucker could not remember a time when he mom did not work, except for perhaps the early times of child-rearing.
“I was raised in a household were my mother was an RN and she was passionate about what she did,” Aucker said. “It is only as I look back that I realize that in our household it was equal.”
Aucker’s mom later had to find a balance between a nursing career and taking care of the family. Her dad would cover for mom and talk about it with Aucker and a younger male sibling.
“He made me feel like I could do anything I wanted to do if I put my mind to it,” Aucker said. “I never felt ‘slotted into’ something because I was female.”
Aucker went to Penn State University and studied journalism and public relations. Though a good writer, Aucker said she had little idea of what she wanted to do after graduation.
However, a grandmother with a terminal illness lived with the family and Aucker had a six-month window of time before she had to get a job for the sake of health insurance.
“I took care of my grandmother for about six months,” Aucker said. “After she passed away, I did some odd jobs. I worked a little bit for WKOK (radio) and for the YMCA for awhile. It is interesting thing to see how your life comes full circle.”
Aucker said her first job in health care was a four-year stint with SUN Home Health Services in public relations.
A first job with Evangelical Community Hospital as director of public relations and marketing followed. Aucker recalled that Michael Daniloff, CEO at the time, suggested getting a master’s degree so that she could have a greater role in what was called managed care.
“I did an online program (with) Frederick Taylor University,” Aucker said. “In the midst of that I got married and had two children.”
Aucker conceded there were some times when she struggled to balance work and raising two daughters. So she left Evangelical for a time, obtained a commercial insurance license and went to work for Capital Blue Cross.
“Very quickly they dragged down to Harrisburg and gave me a region to be responsible for,” Aucker said. “I really learned a lot about my passion. (It) was more on the provider side than on the payer’s side of health care.”
Daniloff kept in touch, Aucker said, and asked her to come back and interview for a job as vice president of Evangelical Medical Services Organization (EMSO), the medical services group which runs physician practices. Then came a period as chief operating officer (COO) and being named president and CEO six years ago.
“Here, I have had an extremely successful career,” Aucker said. “I’ve felt supported and valued all the time.”
But Aucker said she has observed how beliefs about women in leadership at times default to stereotypes. Perceptions of “masculine behavior” were perhaps the most common bias.
“As a woman, if you are passionate about something you are considered ‘excitable,’” Aucker said. “That’s a ‘male word.’ Like (saying), ‘Stay calm,’ or ‘Oh, she’s getting excited!’”
Aucker has observed the stereotype in play even among colleagues who consider themselves progressive.
But guidance can be timely after hearing a poor choice of words, such as being told to “calm down.” Aucker said her reply includes acknowledgment that she knew what the other person meant to say.
Other professional slights have been rare, but memorable. Aucker remembered a meeting where she was the only woman CEO or COO in a room of 11 executives.
“We were dealing with a certain topic,” Aucker said. “It was led by a man. They went around the room and they asked every man in the room what they thought, but he never asked me.”
It was “blatantly obvious,” Aucker said, but was the sort of thing which has maybe happened twice in her career.
Aucker endorsed Evangelical, where 80% of the workforce is female, for its support, compensation and offering the resources needed to do a job.
“The voices of women in this organization are loud,” Aucker added. “I think the board, over time, recognizes that I represent a lot of what this workforce is and how we serve the community.”
However, the last 12 months have been times of exceptional challenges for her leadership at the public level.
“During COVID this year, I have probably had some of the worst female leadership experiences that I’ve had,” Aucker said. “I have had to be quite vocal about masking and I have challenged people at times about some of their comments that I think are more political than founded in science.”
Aucker said watching people die from COVID-19 and its effect on the hospital workforce prompted her to speak up. She has been critical of certain public figures for words and behavior which may not have advanced public health during the pandemic.
Calls admonishing Aucker for being outspoken have thus come to her office.
“I’ve had people call in here and tell me that they realize that (I) am in charge of the hospital and a woman, ‘But you need to keep your voice quiet,’” Aucker said. “Or this person who you’ve challenged is a really good guy. You shouldn’t challenge him, you need to keep your mouth shut.”
Aucker said she’s also been hammered publicly and online. She admitted some of the reaction has caught her off-guard.
“Generally, it’s been by men who are frustrated by me,” Aucker concluded. “I have a job to do. I have a responsibility to the community and I am not going to cower to that.”
Seeing “antiquated, dated” thoughts about women as leaders has been “eye-opening,” Aucker concluded. Some of the “old ideas” are still out there.
