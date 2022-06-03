State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:04 a.m. May 16 along Route 104, Susquehanna Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Luke Mengle fell asleep while driving a 2005 Ford Ranger southbound on Route 104, causing the vehicle to go off the side of the roadway and strike a utility pole.
Retail theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Ciera Dauberman, 26, of Middleburg, has been charged after allegedly stealing Always Panty Liners, valued at $5.69, from Harvey’s Food Mart, 9082 Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
The alleged theft occurred at 1:41 p.m. May 9.
Disorderly conduct
SHAMOKIN DAM — George Sims, 59, of Shamokin Dam, has been charged, after allegedly using racial slurs and profane language toward Michael Quinn, 31, of Shamokin Dam.
The incident occurred at 8:45 a.m. May 30 at 3594 North Old Trail, Shamokin Dam.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY — One possible injury was reported in a crash which occurred at 4:48 p.m. May 26 along Cookie Drive, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Betty Cheshier, 77, of Muncy, struck a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Patricia Hafer, 88, of Muncy.
Cheshier and Hafer were not injured. A passenger in Cheshier’s vehicle, Tina Girardi, 61, of Muncy, sustained a possible injury. Cheshier was cited with careless driving.
One-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old Troy woman sustained injuries of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 1:21 p.m. May 27 along Northway Road Extension, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Saturn Ion driven by Mackenzie Earle went off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Earle, who was not belted, was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment of injuries. She was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Terroristic threats
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Williamsport man was cited after allegedly making threats with a gun during an altercation.
A 62-year-old Montoursville man and 55-year-old Montoursville woman were listed by troopers as victims in the incident, which occurred at 6:30 p.m. May 31 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Burglary
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Tyler White, 26, of Trout Run, reported the theft of a five-pound bag of pierogies valued at $10. Kitchen drywall, valued at $10, was also reported damaged.
The incident occurred at 9:50 a.m. May 20 at 254 Truman St., Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which Grant Berry, 79, of Hughesville, allegedly struck Kristina Miller, 31, of Williamsport.
The incident occurred at 7:39 p.m. May 25 at Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 300 Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Shamol McDuffy, 31, of Williamsport, reported that someone keyed his 2016 Kia Sorento.
The incident occurred between 2 a.m. May 22 and 5 a.m. May 25 at 1325 Grampian Blvd., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
