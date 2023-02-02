WASHINGTONVILLE — You know spring is right around the corner when the geese fly north, and snow geese are no exception.
Blanketing fields in white, making loud honking sounds, snow geese are making their migration earlier than average this year, according to an educational specialist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
“The visitors center at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management area just opened its doors Wednesday and droves of visitors flocked to view the estimated 80,000 or so snow geese at Middle Creek,” said Brian Collett, an educational specialist at the wildlife management area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.
The center is know for the flocks of snow geese and tundra swans that yearly make their way to Middle Creek for a layover on their migration journey.
“Snow geese are costal birds which fly to their breeding grounds in the arctic tundra,” Collett said. “This time of year the geese find refuge, food, and open water in areas south of their breeding grounds.
“This year the snow geese have arrived at Middle Creek a little early because it’s been a mild winter here thus far,” he continued. “Normally we expect to see them in late February to early March.”
Collett said the geese are bound for the Finger Lakes area of New York. Due to the heavy snows that region has experienced this year, the geese are expected to stay in Pennsylvania for a bit.
“There’s no doubt they wouldn’t be here if there were snow on the ground,” he said. “The geese main source of food right now is agricultural products, and the geese land in droves in fields, cleaning up left-behind grains or eating the green shoots of winter wheat.”
Collette added that Middle Creek is unique as the water rarely freezes over and is surrounded by agricultural fields as a source of food.
Collett said weather conditions play a significant roll in how long the snow geese stay at Middle Creek.
“If it’s warm up in New York it will be less time spent here at Middle Creek,” he said. “If it stays cold and snow remains up there, then the geese will stay longer at Middle Creek.
“I think the biggest thing here at Middle Creek is that the geese feel there are safety in numbers and the open water is important to them,” Collett continued. “There’s also a lot of agricultural land surrounding the wildlife management area which provides food for them and keeps them in this area.”
Collett said that while it’s still early, visitors to Middle Creek may see up to 120,000 to 200,000 snow geese at any given time during their peek migratory season.
While the geese are flocking in droves to Middle Creek, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt said there has thus far been sparse activity for the geese at Montour Preserve, near Washingtonville.
“This winter has been very off and hard to predict, we haven’t had any big concentrations of snow geese yet,” said Stoudt. “We usually expect to get several thousand, but they just haven’t arrived yet.”
While there have been reports of snow geese in fields near Turbotville and other areas along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Stoudt said it’s only a matter of time until the birds are expected to arrive.
“It’s right along their migratory path, and with the agricultural fields the geese stop to pick up waste grain while resting for their continued flight,” said Stoudt. “The weather has been so different this year as we’ve seen blue birds and robins year round here at the Montour Preserve.”
The flocks aren’t as prevalent in the fall migratory season, but Stoudt said they still fly over.
“They are so high up when they fly it may be that they don’t land in the fall,” he said. “We really don’t know why they don’t congregate here during their fall migration.”
Stoudt said there is a historical significance to the migratory waterfowl.
“Native Americans were so very well in tune to the seasons and nature, and they depended on the flocks traveling the Susquehanna watershed for food, and the geese had a significance in the changing of the seasons,” he explained. “For the early settlers the geese were very important to them as well in their survival.”
Stoudt feels that today, some are less appreciative of the natural world.
“Today we are less in tune with nature, it’s less of a life and death situation for us today than it was several hundred years ago,” said Stoudt.
For those who have never seen the flocks of snow geese up close, Stoudt said it’s quite an occurrence.
“It’s both a visual and auditory experience,” he said. “The volume of their calls, hearing hundreds of thousands of snow geese vocalizing, is something you will remember for a very long time.”
When the geese do arrive at the Montour Preserve, visitors may be surprised at the ease in viewing the flocks.
“There are several parking areas surrounding the lake where visitors can sit in their cars and watch them,” said Stoudt.
For better viewing, Stoudt recommends bring along a pair of binoculars and dressing for the weather.
Not only will visitors be able to view the geese, but Stoudt said there are other waterfowl and bird species hanging out around Lake Chillisquaque.
