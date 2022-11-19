District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
Aggravated assault
LEWISBURG — A 45-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting a woman.
Justin Cromley, of Oak Ally, Lewisburg, has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault (two counts), criminal trespass, terroristic threats, strangulation (two counts), simple assault, loitering and prowling at night, harassment and criminal mischief. The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2 a.m. Oct. 27 at 320 1/2 Market St., Lewisburg.
Police said Cromley broke into the home, and brandished a knife while threatening to kill a woman. He is then accused of grabbing the woman by the neck and mouth and wrestling her to the ground.
Cromley was arraigned and locked up on $50,000 cash bail.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Sate Police have filed charges of driving under the influence (two counts), littering, and failing to put on hazard lights while stopped along a highway.
Christine M. Schnoor, 50, of Milton, has been charged as the result of an Oct. 15 incident in Kelly Township, Union County. Troopers said they pulled Schnoor's vehicle over when a passenger threw a cigarette but out the window.
She allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .161%
Forgery
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Forgery, access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking charges have been filed against a Williamsport man.
Kyseer Ibn Aziz Wright, 23, is accused of stealing a credit card from a man in Kelly Township, Union County. The card was used to purchase $486 in games from Elite Games in Williamsport and over $62 in cigarettes, food and various other items from area businesses on Nov. 8-9.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Rylee M. Snyder, 19, of Middleburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, careless driving, driving with expired registration and failure to yield to oncoming traffic, as the result of a crash which occurred at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Route 304 and Wildwood Lane, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said Snyder's blood tested positive for marijuana after a car she was driving crashed into a van.
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Cooper A. George, 23, of Mifflinburg, has been charged after allegedly being found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .189%.
George has been charged with driving under the influence (six counts), possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of an incident which occurred April 10 at Sheetz, Mifflinbug.
Troopers said George exited Sheetz and was spotted swerving through several streets.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
Carrying loaded weapon
TURBOTVILLE — A 43-year-old Turbotville man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly being found in possession of a sawed-off shotgun as troopers were investigating a domestic disturbance.
Thomas Smith, of Main Street, has been charged with carrying loaded weapon, make repairs offensive weapon and harassment. The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 2:28 p.m. Nov. 4 at 244 Main St., Turbotville.
Troopers responded to the home after receiving reports that Smith shoved his wife, Laura Smith. He was allegedly found to have the shotgun and a hunting rifle in a gun bag in his vehicle. Smith was later found to have a handgun in his vehicle, and allegedly admitted to not having a concealed carry permit.
DUI
MILTON — Brandon Hakes, 38, of Elimsport Road, Montgomery, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 12:29 a.m. Sept. 4 on North Front Street, Milton.
Troopers said Hakes was found to be driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .089%.
Cruelty to animals
POINT TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Northumberland man has been charged with cruelty to animals (two counts) after allegedly shooting, and killing, a black cat.
Frank Wicher, of Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, has been charged as the result of an incident which occurred between 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at 149 Roush Road, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Police said Wicher allegedly admitted to killing the cat, named Murphy, because he had "been seeing it for a few months now, and I've sen it's gotten a bunny already."
Home improvement fraud
POINT TOWNSHIP — Jeremy Hendricks, 45, of West Market Street, Middleburg, has been charged with home improvement fraud, theft, receiving stolen property and theft by deception (two counts).
Police said Kenetha Baker and Raymond Roadarmel paid Hendricks $600 to do cement work, which was never completed.
The incident occurred between 7:05 p.m. July 25 and 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19 at 134 12th St., Point Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Milton
Theft
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Russell Gordner, 59, of Turbotville, reported the theft of a Cub Cadet Zero Turn Mower, valued at $3,000.
The theft was reported at 3:01 p.m. Nov. 6 at 22 Waltimyer Road, Anthony Township, Montour County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Norma Maddox, 69, of Lewisburg, was charged after troopers said she failed to pay for numerous grocery items.
The alleged theft occurred at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 10 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
