LEWISBURG — Kenneth E. “Tucker” Smith recently provided the temperature and precipitation readings recorded during May from his home in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The following were noted, with the listing including the date, high temperature, low temperature and precipitation in inches:
• May 1: 65, 40, 0
• May 2: 36, 46, 0
• May 3: 76, 57, 0
• May 4: 87, 56, .47
• May 5: 66, 59, .11
• May 6: 67, 47, ,51
• May 7: 62, 39, 0
• May 8: 57, 39, .30
• May 9: 52, 38, .04
• May 10: 67, 43, .62
• May 11: 65, 42, 0
• May 12: 66, 38, 0
• May 13: 72, 36, 0
• May 14: 81, 37, 0
• May 15: 82, 40, 0
• May 16: 77, 46, 0
• May 17: 82, 41, 0
• May 18: 85, 44, 0
• May 19: 92, 48, 0
• May 20: 94, 53, 0
• May 21: 94, 56, 0
• May 22: 90, 61, 0
• May 23: 90, 67, 0
• May 24: 67, 57, 0
• May 25: 79, 56, 0
• May 26: 92, 57, 0
• May 27: 84, 61, .12
• May 28: 65, 50, 0
• May 29: 52, 45, .9
• May 30: 54, 46, .1
• May 31: 82, 46, .06
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.