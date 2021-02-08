WASHINGTON — Two people from Lycoming County who allegedly boarded a bus in Lewisburg and ended up being involved with violence which broke out Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol have been charged in conjunction with the incident.
Mark Roderick Aungst, 49, of Williamsport, and Tammy Bronsburg, 45, of South Williamsport, have each been charged with restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct through the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.
According to court documents, an unidentified witness on Jan. 7 told Pennsylvania State Police that he was involved in organizing a Jan. 6 to the U.S. Capitol. Fifty-five people were on the bus, including Aungst and Bronsburg.
The witness told police that the bus was delayed from departing from Lewisburg due to waiting on Aungst and Bronsburg, who mistakenly went to Williamsport to get on the bus.
The two also caused a one-hour delay in the bus leaving Washington following the rally as they were not on board, the witness told police.
The witness allegedly told police that several bus occupants heard the two bragging about entering the U.S. Capitol building following a speech by President Donald Trump.
Investigators also found photos and videos on social media which allegedly show the two inside of the U.S. Capitol building.
Court documents allege Aungst and Bronsburg knowingly entered a restricted building "to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business."
Others from Pennsylvania who have been charged in conjunction with the incident include: Zachary Jordan Alam, Dawn Bancroft, Craig Michael Bingert, Terry Brown, Kenneth Grayson, Brian Gundersen, Jordan Robert Mink, Ryan Samsel, Robert Sanford, Barton Wade Shively, Riley June Williams and Andrew Wrigley.
