WILLIAMSPORT — Rep. Jeff Wheeland (R-83) has been appointed to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors by House Speaker Bryan Cutler.
Wheeland succeeds Rep. Garth Everett, who is retiring from his seat representing the 84th District in the state House. Everett served on the Penn College Board since 2011. Wheeland’s appointment is effective immediately and runs through the 2021-2022 legislative session.
By virtue of Penn College’s bylaws, the 11-member Board of Directors includes a state senator appointed by the senate president pro tempore and a state representative appointed by the speaker of the house.
“Penn College is grateful to Rep. Everett for his service to the college and the commonwealth and for his continued support for our students, alumni, faculty and staff,” said President Davie Jane Gilmour. “We are grateful to Speaker Cutler for his appointment of Rep. Wheeland to this board seat, and we are Penn College proud to have an alumnus — and a Penn College parent, too — helping lead his alma mater into the future.”
“It is an honor to be appointed to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors," Wheeland said. "Penn College is a premier institution here in our commonwealth, boasting an average 98% graduate placement rate."
Wheeland, a 1977 business management alumnus of Penn College predecessor Williamsport Area Community College, has served on the college’s Corporate Advisory Board and has broad familiarity with campus operations from his two terms as a Lycoming County commissioner.
His son Jacob is seeking a bachelor’s degree in applied management from the college and previously earned an associate degree in aviation maintenance technology.
Wheeland has been elected to the state House four times, including earlier this month. His legislative district includes the City of Williamsport and surrounding municipalities.
Currently, Wheeland serves as a deputy chairman on the Policy Committee. He is also a member of the Appropriations, Liquor Control, Local Government and State Government committees.
