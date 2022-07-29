LEWISBURG — A welcome to new hires was offered Thursday evening at the conclusion of a special online meeting of Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) directors.
Virginia Zimmerman, director and board president, also thanked administrators and other directors for being available for a special late-July meeting.
Zimmerman noted being able to finalize personnel decisions before August not only helped the LASD but also the districts impacted by its decisions.
Approved new professional staff and salaries for the 2022-23 school year included: Madison Lambert, full year long-term substitute kindergarten teacher, Kelly Elementary School, $41,946.75; Andrew Cook, high school social studies teacher, $66,028; Heather Smouse, Linntown Intermediate School and the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School nurse, $55,929; Evelyn Hornberger, Linntown Intermediate School counselor, $62,353; Sara Dunkelberger, Lewisburg Area High School special education teacher, $73,378; Jillian Mazurkevich, Kelly Elementary School emotional support special education, $61,060.
Reassignments include: Nicole McCaffrey, Kelly Elementary School special education, from emotional support teacher to learning support teacher.
New staff for 2022-2023 include: Benjamin Slear, middle school certified instructional aide: $13.75 per hour.
Extra compensatory staff include: Stephen Pavlov, assistant boys soccer coach, $2,021; Amy Driskell, junior high girls basketball head coach, $3,373; Megan Helminiak, junior high girls assistant coach, $2,461; Todd Dziadosz, high school boys soccer game manager, $1,122; Joy Meadows, high school girls soccer game manager, $1,122; Sara Newbury, band camp staff, $1,000; and Mason Wuerdeman, assistant football coach, $2,461.
A $17,565 contract with the McClure Company to install a stronger exhaust fan in a high school finish room was approved. The current system was apparently not powerful enough to ventilate fumes from student projects.
Zimmerman said the item was on the agenda for the special meeting because they hope to have the project completed before the start of the school year. Though more expensive than anticipated, duct work will also be improved.
Directors approved a change order affecting the HVAC project at the middle school. Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said additional things in need of repair have been discovered as the project has progressed. He recommended approving the change order to ensure timely completion of the air conditioning project.
Directors also approved a $2,752 renewal contract for support of school fob systems.
The agenda also contained an early look at new curricular material. The material, offered as an information item, will be reviewed and acted upon at a future meeting.
Acting Superintendent Cathy Moser noted a fair amount of curricular revision as courses in all four school district buildings have been changing.
Books to be reviewed included “The Roanoke Colony, America’s First Mystery” by Christ Schweizer, listed for grade six English language arts. “I Got the School Spirit,” by Connie Shoefield-Morrison, described as material shared by teachers to welcome students to a new school year.
A periodical, The Week Junior, by Dennis Publishing, is also up for consideration. The weekly news magazine was to be considered for Grade six and grade seven English language arts.
