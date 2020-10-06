ALLENWOOD — Confirmed active cases of COVID-19 at a unit in the Federal Correctional Complex at Allenwood have seen a sharp uptick in less than a week.
Federal Bureau of Prisons figures issued Monday afternoon indicated there were 74 confirmed inmates with active cases at the Allenwood Medium unit, up by 20 since the middle of last week. Staff members with confirmed cases were steady at seven.
The United States Prison (USP) Allenwood, a separate unit, still had four inmates and one staff member with confirmed active cases.
About 2,900 inmates are housed at the three units at Allenwood.
USP Lewisburg has been free from COVID-19. Both management and the head of the union local representing corrections officers confirmed the lack of active cases.
Scott Taylor, of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Information Policy and Public Affairs Division, noted USP Lewisburg was absent from the online BOP COVID-19 dashboard due to the lack of current cases.
Andy Kline, president of Local 148, Council of Prisons Local 33, noted the institution had been free from active cases for over a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.