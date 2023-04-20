LEWISBURG — A plaque honoring the April 23, 1958, address at Bucknell University by Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled on the 65th anniversary of that speech — at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

The plaque will be unveiled during a ceremony taking place outside of Davis Gym — the site of King’s campus address. Remarks will be made by President John Bravman and Rev. Kurt Nelson, director of religious and spiritual life, chaplain for the Protestant community and MLK Week Committee co-chair.

